FBI Season 9 Episode 6 Spotlights Eva in a Manhattan Dirty Bomb Plot

In FBI season 9 episode 6, Eva talks a woman down during a Manhattan dirty bomb threat, showcasing Juliana Aidén Martinez and the strength of the CBS ensemble.

FBI season 9 episode 6, titled 'Ultimatum,' centers on Eva, the newest agent on the 26 Fed team, as the CBS drama tackles a dirty bomb plot in Manhattan. The episode is a standout showcase for Juliana Aidén Martinez, who plays Eva. Warning: this article contains spoilers for the episode.

The FBI series has spawned three spinoffs and passed more than 150 episodes, making it the longest-running show on CBS within the Wolf Entertainment world. Although 'Ultimatum' was a fairly standard procedural installment, it shows the drama still has plenty of material left to offer.

Also read FBI Actress Reveals Eva Scola's Past Trauma and Stuart Scola Exit Impact

How Eva Talked a Woman Down in FBI Season 9

Eva stopped the dirty bomb plot by persuading a woman not to jump, using her own experience to reach her in time. The majority of the 26 Fed team was working against the clock to stop a disgruntled New Yorker from setting off the device in Manhattan, while Eva was stuck on a ferry.

With no backup on the ferry other than a security officer, the emotional weight of the episode fell squarely on Eva's shoulders. While her own mother's predicament weighed on her, Eva drew on that personal experience and all of her experience with the Bureau to keep thousands of people in New York from being killed.

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Eva finally won the woman over, even though she had to physically fight the woman's abusive boyfriend while trying to persuade her. The sequence made her role in the case pivotal to the outcome.

Why Eva Stands Out Among the 26 Fed Team

Eva stands out because the episode gave her the spotlight without splitting it with another main character. As the newest agent on the team, Eva has far fewer episodes centered on her than characters played by other FBI cast members.

'Ultimatum' highlighted what Eva brings to the team dynamic that the rest of the ensemble lacks. The rest of the cast was busy chasing terrorists in Manhattan, but Eva was undeniably the star, and not sharing the spotlight made the episode stronger.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki are the top-billed stars as Maggie and OA, while John Boyd, Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza also receive episodes built around their characters. Juliana Aidén Martinez has appeared in only 26 episodes so far, and that makes her progress on the show a notable point of comparison.

Law & Order SVU Centers Storylines on Olivia Benson

Law & Order SVU focuses the weight of its storylines on Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson more often than not, which makes it less successful at developing newer characters. Even in episodes centered on other members of the Special Victims Unit team, the storyline falls on Benson more often than not.

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Hargitay is the face of the entire Law & Order franchise, and that is not a bad thing for the series. However, Benson at the center of most storylines sets SVU apart from FBI and makes SVU fall short in developing its newer characters.

Corey Cott's Griffin has appeared in 25 SVU episodes since becoming a series regular, and even Griffin's biggest stories have revolved around Benson to a certain extent. By comparison, Eva is far more developed than Griffin on the show that carries her name in the Dick Wolf universe.

Why SVU Remains Dick Wolf's Most Successful Show

SVU remains Dick Wolf's most successful TV show, with 600 episodes on NBC, and the competition is not close. SVU is hitting that milestone just a few days after Juliana Aidén Martinez's FBI showcase aired on CBS.

Even the original Law & Order is more than 50 episodes behind SVU, despite premiering nine years before the spinoff. The original One Chicago show has just hit 300 episodes in the same franchise.

Unlike Law & Order and every other Law & Order spinoff, SVU has never been canceled. While hosting the Emmys, Mariska Hargitay joked about never experiencing a series finale because SVU just keeps on going.