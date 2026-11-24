CBS brings back FBI Season 9 and CIA Season 2 on Monday, November 30. Viewers can expect high-stakes plot resolutions and a crossover event shortly after the hiatus ends.

Dick Wolf's CBS procedural dramas, FBI and CIA, are concluding their brief seasonal break with a swift return to television screens on Monday, November 30. Both series, which have been on hiatus to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday programming block, will resume broadcasting new episodes after a one-week pause. This schedule ensures that fans of the sprawling CBS procedural universe do not face a prolonged waiting period before the next chapters of these intense narrative arcs unfold.

Schedule Confirmation and Network Timing

Neither FBI Season 9 nor CIA Season 2 aired new content during the week of November 23 due to the holiday schedule adjustment. The CBS network opted for a minor shift in its Thanksgiving lineup rather than taking a full month off, which is common for fall seasons to facilitate winter programming blocks. The producers and network executives confirmed that the one-week hiatus was sufficient to reset the broadcast calendar without losing audience momentum or allowing rival procedural franchises to dominate the conversation entirely.

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CIA Season 2 Plot Developments and Agents

The CIA series has distinguished itself from Dick Wolf's traditional ensemble format by focusing primarily on the dynamic partnership between FBI agent Bill Goodman and CIA operative Colin Glass. Portrayed by Nick Gehlfuss and Tom Ellis respectively, these two mismatched characters drive the narrative forward in the show's second season. The series has largely moved away from the large ensemble casts seen in Law & Order and the original FBI spinoff, concentrating instead on the tactical and personal friction between these two central figures.

The upcoming episode of CIA, titled "Burned Rubber," delivers high stakes as one of Colin Glass's assets is kidnapped while attempting to infiltrate a criminal gang. The storyline forces the duo to collaborate closely to dismantle a car theft ring that specifically targets famous politicians. The agents must race against time to locate their informant before the criminal syndicate causes irreversible harm, adding a layer of urgency to the procedural format that distinguishes it from standard police work.

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FBI Season 9 Story Arcs and Team Dynamics

Meanwhile, the FBI series continues its exploration of complex federal investigations with Season 9. The upcoming episode, "22 Minutes," centers on a grim narrative involving the murder of a Drug Enforcement Administration informant. The FBI team is tasked with stopping a drug lord who has threatened the life of a teenage girl who witnessed the killing. This plotline emphasizes the less action-heavy but equally critical aspects of federal law enforcement, focusing on investigation and prevention.

The narrative complexity in FBI Season 9 also sets the stage for significant character development and inter-series connectivity. As the team navigates the aftermath of the informant's death, the show maintains its reputation for high-stakes procedural storytelling. The focus remains on the collective effort of the bureau agents as they work to protect citizens and dismantle dangerous criminal networks operating within the United States.

Crossover Events and Future Episode Plans

A major highlight for viewers is the upcoming crossover event between the two series. In the CIA episode titled "Past Lives," character Jubal Valentine from the FBI universe will appear to help investigate the mysterious disappearance of a former asset. This crossover serves as a reminder of the interconnected nature of Dick Wolf's procedural empire, linking CIA back to the broader franchise history that includes Law & Order and the original FBI series.

Following the crossover, FBI Season 9, Episode 9 titled "Perdition," will air on December 7, 2026. This episode promises to resolve the strained professional relationship between agents Maggie and OA. Following the death of an Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation agent, the two agents must join a task force investigating a small-town pastor with a dark secret. This storyline requires them to collaborate effectively, providing potential closure or further tension in their partnership as they uncover shady dealings in their criminal pasts.

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Streaming Availability and Audience Anticipation

For viewers who cannot wait until the Monday night broadcast on CBS, new episodes of both CIA Season 2 and FBI Season 9 will be available on streaming platforms the day after their television airing. This standard distribution model allows for immediate access to the high-tension plot resolutions and character developments that have kept audiences engaged. The anticipation for these returning episodes is particularly high given the unresolved tensions and cliffhangers present in the pre-hiatus episodes.

The return of these shows reinforces CBS's position in the competitive landscape of network television procedural dramas. While franchises like NCIS continue to expand their reach, Dick Wolf's ongoing contributions through FBI and CIA demonstrate a sustained commitment to quality storytelling and complex character arcs. The brief hiatus has served only to heighten the demand for the next installments, ensuring that the November 30 return will be a significant event for fans of the genre.