FBI Searches John Bolton's Home and Office in Classified Documents Probe

A week after former official John Bolton’s town hall event, the FBI searched his residence and political action committee office in a probe linked to classified documents. President Trump commented on the search, calling Bolton 'not very smart' and suggesting he might be 'a very unpatriotic guy'.

The FBI executed a court-authorized search of former national security advisor John Bolton 's residence in Bethesda, Maryland, early Friday morning. The bureau confirmed to CBS News that agents were conducting activity at both Bolton's home and his PAC's office in Washington, D.C. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the search was connected to a classified documents investigation.

FBI agents were photographed exiting Bolton's downtown office building carrying bags through a back entrance. Bolton himself was observed in the lobby of the building conversing with two individuals in FBI attire. After the search at his home commenced, Bolton was seen speaking with two FBI agents in the lobby of his political action committee's office in Washington, D.C. Agents were seen carrying boxes from his home shortly before he returned. Despite multiple attempts, Bolton did not respond to requests for comment.The news of the search sparked immediate reactions from both figures directly involved and top law enforcement officials. President Trump, speaking to reporters at the People's House museum, claimed he only became aware of the search through television coverage. He expressed skepticism about Bolton's intelligence and patriotism, stating, 'we're gonna find out' if he's 'a very unpatriotic guy'. Trump claimed he instructed Attorney General Bondi to handle the matter without informing him, asserting that it was best if the Justice Department took the lead. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media emphasizing the principle that 'NO ONE is above the law' and vowing to pursue justice





