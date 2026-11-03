FBI Seals Olney Home Linked to Missing Women Probe

Authorities uncover graphic evidence and chemical equipment at Raymond Horsch's Philadelphia residence, linking the site to missing women cases.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at a residential property in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia on October 7, 2026. The investigation centers on the estate of Raymond RC Horsch, a pornographer who died last year at age 83. Authorities discovered over one million pieces of graphic digital evidence stored within the home. This massive data cache is directly tied to an ongoing probe into women who disappeared beginning in 2012.

Evidence Found at Chew Avenue Residence

Investigators located chemical equipment and weapons inside the house owned by Horsch. Disturbing recordings documenting abuse, asphyxiation, and alleged strangulation of women were found at the residence. The search also revealed urns holding ashes and containers filled with an unknown oily substance. These items suggest a complex and disturbing history of activity within the home that predates Horsch's death.

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Audrey Hollander Recalls First Meeting

Adult-film actress Audrey Hollander provided details about her initial encounter with Horsch in 2004. She traveled from Kentucky to Philadelphia for a music video audition arranged by her agent. Upon entering the infamous house on Chew Avenue, Hollander described a hoarder-like environment piled with junk. She noted a foul, rotten odor that she has not forgotten more than two decades later.

Alleged Drug Trap and Filming Incident

Hollander recounted being led to a damp basement where she found a baggie of brown powder hidden in an AVN magazine. She identified the substance as heroin and realized Horsch had placed it there to induce drug use among models. A month later, filming took place in California where Horsch physically assaulted her during a shoot. He slapped her rear end and demanded she scratch a wooden desk until her fingers bled and splinters entered her skin.

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Ongoing Investigation Into Disappearances

The discovery at the Olney home expands the scope of the investigation into missing persons cases. Authorities are examining whether the digital evidence and physical artifacts link to the women who vanished starting in 2012. The presence of chemical equipment raises questions about potential body disposal methods used at the location. Investigators continue to process the extensive collection of media found on the premises.

Next Steps in Criminal Inquiry

FBI Evidence Response Team agents excavated the backyard of the property on October 15, 2026. This action followed reports that bones were discovered at the Horsch residence. Law enforcement officials have not yet released specific charges related to this latest seizure. The investigation remains active as prosecutors review the newly uncovered materials for further criminal violations.