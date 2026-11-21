President Trump said he's aware of the FBI database hack, and “it's not good.'

Hackers have breached the FBI’s National Crime Information Center , marking the second cyberattack targeting the bureau this year, President Trump confirmed. The FBI's National Crime Information Center, a major law enforcement database, has been hacked.

The NCIC is a vast database of criminal justice information made available to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. A national law enforcement database maintained by the FBI has reportedly been hacked, sources told The Associated Press. According to the AP, the hack involves the National Crime Information Center, also known as the NCIC. The NCIC is a computerized database of criminal justice information made available to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

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The database includes records on fugitives, missing persons, criminal history data, stolen property and more. The FBI's National Crime Information Center, a database of criminal justice information available to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, has been hacked, the AP reports. Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via G The scope of the hack and any potential problems remained unclear Saturday afternoon.

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The FBI declined to comment to the AP. wave of disruptive technology outages , including the Microsoft outage; the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop that canceled 18,000 flights; major bank system outages; some Apple and Marriott services being temporarily inaccessible, and a temporary internal outage at the National Security Agency. The Trump administration — as well as the companies involved — have stressed that the incidents are unrelated as businesses routinely work to upgrade their systems and fix vulnerabilities.

In September, for instance, the FBI said it was investigating a hack of its job portal website after a criminal hacking group known as ShinyHunters claimed it had obtained a massive trove of data on bureau employees and applicants. And in March, the FBI disclosed that it was investigating "suspicious activities" on an internal system that contains sensitive information related to surveillance operations and investigations.