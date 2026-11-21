FBI fugitive ‘Chapo Isidro’ was captured in Mexico as gun battles and cartel violence erupted.

One of the FBI's most wanted fugitives has been captured in a dramatic Mexican military operation that sparked gun battles, burning vehicles and widespread panic.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” was arrested Friday in Guasave, Sinaloa, after evading authorities for more than a decade, the Mexican Department of Defense said. The alleged cartel boss was wanted in the United States on drug trafficking and firearms charges, with a $5 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

Also read FBI Investigates Death of Dr Heather Kovich in New Mexico

The operation triggered violent clashes with suspected cartel gunmen, forcing residents to shelter indoors and baseball fans to flee a stadium as gunfire erupted nearby. This is a developing story. More to follow's most wanted fugitives has been captured in a dramatic Mexican military operation that sparked gun battles, burning vehicles and widespread panic.

Advertisement

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” was arrested Friday in Guasave, Sinaloa, after evading authorities for more than a decade, the Mexican Department of Defense said. The alleged cartel boss was wanted in the United States on drug trafficking and firearms charges, with a $5 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

The operation triggered violent clashes with suspected cartel gunmen, forcing residents to shelter indoors and baseball fans to flee a stadium as gunfire erupted nearby.