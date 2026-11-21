A suspected drug lord – one of the FBI’s ten most wanted fugitives – was captured in a Mexican military operation, sparking an intense gunfight between cartel members and soldiers that sent i…

A ruthless drug lord – one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives – was captured in a Mexican military operation, sparking an intense gunfight between cartel members and soldiers that sent innocent civilians running for safety.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “Chapo Isidro” and alleged leader of the Sinaloa-based Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization , was arrested by the Mexican Army on Friday night,placed a $5 million bounty for his arrest for his role with the “heavily armed and violent” group, whose merciless resume includes “gun battles, kidnapping, murder, torture, and extortion to maintain control of their territory. ”Two military helicopters shoot at suspected cartel members after they were allegedly attacked in Guasave, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 2026.

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The drug lord’s capture coincided with a reported attack on federal forces by suspected gang members in the city of Guasave in the northwest corner of the crime-riddled state of Sinaloa, the State Public Security Secretariat said Friday.

“The SSPSinaloa reports that, this Friday, November 20, 2026, an attack on federal personnel occurred in the municipality of Guasave. The public is asked to stay safe indoors and avoid the area, as well as to refrain from traveling on roads,” the Two low-flying Mexican military helicopters sprayed a barrage of bullets down on the suspected drug traffickers during the clash with the cartel in what appeared to be a residential area, according to video shared byGunshots were heard inside Guasave’s Kuroda Park as Mexican Pacific League teams Algodoneros de Guasave and Venados de Mazatlán were in the middle of the action.

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November 21, 2026 Players with the Algodoneros de Guasave called for time as popping sounds rang across the field, according to video from the game broadcast. In a chilling moment, all personnel on the field sprinted towards their dugouts to escape any bullets as fans screamed and rushed out of the stands.

“There is a national security situation and we’d better pause and we’ll be reporting any developments in the game,” he added. Players run off the field as fans race out of the seating area as gunshots were heard during a baseball game in Guasave, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 2026.

“In light of security-related incidents that have occurred over the last few hours in the city of Guasave, the Liga Mexicana del Pacífico Banamex — in coordination with local authorities and with the goal of safeguarding the well-being of our fans—has decided to cancel the game between the Venados de Mazatlán and the Algodoneros de Guasave at Kuroda Park,” the league announced. Blockades tied up multiple highways as trucks were set alight to block entry into the city of roughly 300,000 people, the Flores was expected to be transferred to prosecutors in Mexico City after his arrest, TV Azteca reported.

The FBI sought the suspected drug lord for multiple counts of Drug-Trafficking Violations and Use and Possession of a Firearm, accusing him of flooding the US with deadly drugs and other crimes. He was originally indicted by a grand jury in Washington, DC, in May 2012, before a federal arrest warrant was issued for him in November 2019.

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His alleged crimes included Conspiracy to Manufacture and Distribute Five Hundred Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Distribute Five Kilograms or More of Cocaine, Distribute One Kilogram or More of Heroin, and Distribute One Thousand Kilograms or More of Marijuana for Importation into the United States; Use and Possession of a Firearm. The TCO are allegedly responsible for killing multiple law enforcement officers and members of other cartels in the Sinaloa State, US officials said.

Two military helicopters shoot at suspected cartel members after they were allegedly attacked in Guasave, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 2026. Players run off the field as fans race out of the seating area as gunshots were heard during a baseball game in Guasave, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 2026.