FBI Raids Former National Security Advisor John Bolton's Home

The FBI conducted a search of John Bolton's residence, linked to a national security investigation concerning potential classified document mishandling. The raid comes after Bolton's public criticism of former President Trump.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday, as part of a national security investigation. A source familiar with the matter told Scripps News that the raid is related to classified documents , potentially including their unauthorized retention and theft.

The source specified that the raid took place while FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, 'NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.' Bolton served as President Donald Trump's national security advisor from 2018 to 2019. Since leaving the White House, Bolton has been a vocal critic of Trump, publicly clashing with the administration over his memoir, 'The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.' The Trump administration claimed that Bolton's book contained classified information and attempted to prevent its publication.President Trump reacted to the news Friday morning, expressing his opinion of Bolton, stating, 'I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real sort of low life. He could be a very unpatriotic guy. I mean we're gonna find out. I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning. They did a raid.' Trump added that he anticipated being briefed on the raid later in the day. Vice President JD Vance stated to NBC News' 'Meet the Press' that he believed the raid was not politically motivated. 'We are investigating Amb. Bolton, but if they ultimately bring a case, it will be because they determine that he has broken the law,' Vance said. 'We’re going to be careful about that. We’re going to be deliberate about that, because we don’t think that we should throw people — even if they disagree with us politically, maybe especially if they disagree with us politically — you shouldn’t throw people willy-nilly in prison. You should let the law drive these determinations, and that’s what we’re doing.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FBI John Bolton National Security Classified Documents Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FBI searches home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, AP source saysThe FBI is searching the home of former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

Read more »

FBI raids home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton: APA lawyer who has represented Bolton had no immediate comment Friday.

Read more »

FBI searches home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, AP source saysThe FBI is searching the Maryland home of ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents.

Read more »

FBI raids home of John Bolton, former Trump national security advisorFBI Director Kash Patel tweeted “NO ONE is above the law… FBI agents on mission' as agents searched the home of John Bolton in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read more »

FBI searches home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, AP source saysThe FBI is searching the Maryland home of former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents.

Read more »

John Bolton’s home searched by FBI in classified documents probe: APThe FBI searched the Maryland home of former national security adviser John Bolton Friday morning as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, according to the Associated Press.

Read more »