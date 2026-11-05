FBI Raid Looms on Thomas Markle Sr Storage Units Amid Child Abuse Probe

FBI prepares to search two long-term storage units in Los Angeles rented by Thomas Markle Sr. The raid follows separate criminal probes in the Philippines and Mexico involving alleged illicit materials found in his care.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is preparing to execute search warrants on two self-storage facilities in Los Angeles, California, which are registered to Thomas Markle Sr. The impending raid stems from a tip provided by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, regarding the location of units that have been in use for approximately fifteen years. This development coincides with active, high-profile criminal investigations in the Philippines and Mexico, where authorities have reportedly discovered alleged child exploitation materials linked to the Duchess of Sussex's father.

Los Angeles Storage Units Content Details

Thomas Markle Jr, who is sixty years old and resides in the Philippines, disclosed the existence of the two facilities to federal agents after a two-hour interview. He described one unit as being stuffed to the brim with furniture and personal possessions belonging to Meghan Markle from her time as a student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. The second unit reportedly contains boxes, books, photographs, and memorabilia from Thomas Markle Sr.'s former career as a Hollywood lighting director. These items were stored long before the current allegations surfaced, yet they are now expected to be scrutinized as part of the broader federal inquiry.

Also read Mexican Police Raid Thomas Markle Storage Unit in Baja California

Philippine Police Digital Evidence Analysis

Parallel to the potential California raid, law enforcement in the Philippines is conducting an intense digital forensic analysis of devices seized from Thomas Markle Sr.'s apartment in Cebu. Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police confirmed that investigators recovered files consisting of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material, including videos of male and female minors engaging in sexual activities. The warrant executed on Thursday allowed officers to examine nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, a camera, and other digital storage media found in four storage boxes. The police noted that while the victims do not appear to be from the Philippines, they have Asian Caucasian features.

Thomas Markle Jr FBI Tip and Claims

The catalyst for the international scrutiny involves Thomas Markle Jr, who lives in the Philippines and has provided significant evidence to both local and American authorities. He claims to have discovered hundreds, if not thousands, of images and videos, including one that allegedly depicts his father having sexual contact with an underage girl. He handed the initial cache of potential evidence to the Philippine National Police, which has prompted them to move toward bringing formal charges against him. The son stated that he dreads to think what federal agents might find in the Los Angeles units, especially given the severity of the materials already uncovered in Asia.

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Mexico Raid and Daily Mail Involvement

In a separate but connected investigation, Mexican authorities raided a storage locker in Rosarito, Mexico, that was rented by Thomas Markle Sr. The raid was triggered after the Daily Mail identified a stash of alleged child abuse images and sexually explicit books within the unit. The newspaper alerted the FBI to these findings last week, establishing a direct link between the Mexican discovery and the current federal actions in the United States. The presence of a mystery young woman in some of the belongings found in Mexico has further complicated the legal and media landscape surrounding the case.

Allegations Denials and Family Impact

Thomas Markle Sr, who is eighty-two years old and currently resides in a Florida dementia care facility near Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle, has vehemently denied all wrongdoing. He has characterized the allegations as sick lies and claims he was set up, admitting only to paying for sex with adult prostitutes. Following reports of the crisis, Samantha Markle engaged in three-hour crisis talks with her father, and insiders suggest Meghan has stopped discussing the allegations on social media since these events came to light. The investigation remains ongoing across multiple jurisdictions with no final conclusions reached yet.