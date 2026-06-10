FBI Probes Behavioral Health Provider on Tribal Land Linked to Previous Fraud Scandal

Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness, a behavioral health provider on tribal land, is under FBI investigation for potential Medicaid fraud. The probe connects to Denis Artiles, whose previous facility NewFound Hope was suspended for fraud. AG Kris Mayes and Sen. Carine Werner clash over handling of the case.

An FBI investigation is zeroing in on a behavioral health provider operating on tribal land , known as Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness. The probe, which has ties to a previously suspended facility, was revealed through internal communications between Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Republican State Senator Carine Werner.

According to documents obtained by FOX 10, the attorney general's office confirmed that the FBI has been investigating the individuals behind Sacred Circles, particularly Denis Artiles, whose prior entity NewFound Hope was suspended in 2023 over credible allegations of fraud. Sacred Circles began operations in December 2025 and has since received nearly $294,000 from the state's Medicaid agency, AHCCCS, according to financial records. The backstory involves a pattern of alleged misconduct spanning several years.

FOX 10 Investigates previously exposed how NewFound Hope transported patients between a decommissioned Ramada hotel and its Tempe detox center, which the Department of Health Services labeled an unlicensed outpatient treatment center. AHCCCS records showed that NewFound Hope collected nearly $13 million before being cut off. After a settlement, NewFound Hope surrendered two licenses, and by February 2024, dozens of predominantly Native American clients were displaced from the hotel.

Now, Senator Werner claims to have evidence of continued Medicaid fraud through whistleblower complaints, alleging that Sacred Circles is recruiting Native Americans from the Hopi reservation, transporting them in vans to a counseling facility in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation. Werner stated in a press conference that bad actors have found a way to evade oversight by moving operations to tribal land where state licensing is not required.

The attorney general's office has pushed back against Werner's accusations, with Mayes calling the senator a liar after Werner criticized her for not securing aggressive prosecutions. However, an internal email from Special Agent Daniel Miller to Werner explicitly cites Sacred Circles of Health and Wellness and notes overlapping cases involving Denis Artiles. The email also mentions new evidence pointing to a C. Chatter as an owner and operator.

Arizona Corporation Commission records list Coleen Chatter as the CEO of Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness, based in Tuba City. Chatter was previously interviewed by FOX 10 in 2023 as an advocate for vulnerable and missing Native Americans seeking addiction help, where she spoke about providing shelter, food, and clothing. The FBI investigation remains active, but no formal charges have been filed against Artiles or others involved





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