FBI Places Alleged Cancer Fraudster Vanessa O'Rourke on Most Wanted List for $11,700 GoFundMe Scam

Vanessa O'Rourke, a 37-year-old Pennsylvania woman, is accused of faking a terminal brain cancer diagnosis to raise over $11,700 via GoFundMe, which she used to fund vacations to Australia instead of medical treatment. Indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud in 2018 and believed to be residing in Queensland, she now appears on the FBI's Most Wanted list. The case underscores a pattern of online cancer fraud, linking her to other convicted scammers like Amanda Christine Riley.

A Pennsylvania woman stands accused of orchestrating a heartless fraud by faking a terminal brain cancer diagnosis to solicit over $11,700 from more than 140 friends, family members, and sympathetic strangers through an online fundraiser.

Vanessa O'Rourke, 37, allegedly told her network in 2015 that she was suffering from glioblastoma, an aggressive and often fatal form of brain cancer, and required funds for experimental medical treatment in Australia. Investigators state that instead of seeking care, O'Rourke used the donations to finance a luxury vacation on the Gold Coast of Queensland between April 2016 and later that year. She is described as having engaged in typical tourist activities while receiving no medical procedures.

After returning to her home near Philadelphia, she and her relatives organized a local benefit event with a $20 entry fee, with the proceeds again funneled toward additional travel to Australia. The scheme unraveled, leading to a federal indictment on 15 counts of wire fraud in May 2018. U.S. Attorney William McSwain at the time called the alleged fraud 'nauseating,' emphasizing that O'Rourke preyed on the generosity of good people with nothing but lies, greed, and callous manipulation.

An international arrest warrant was issued, but O'Rourke has successfully evaded authorities for years. The FBI has renewed its public appeal for help locating her, confirming she is believed to be residing in Queensland, Australia, and has placed her on its Most Wanted list. This case is part of a troubling trend of 'cancer fraud' where individuals exploit online crowdfunding platforms and social media narratives to secure financial donations under false pretenses.

Another prominent example is Amanda Christine Riley, a 37-year-old who was sentenced in May 2022 to five years in prison for collecting over $105,000 from nearly 350 donors by pretending to have Hodgkin's lymphoma. Riley's elaborate deception included shaving her head to mimic chemotherapy, falsifying medical records, and forging doctor's notes over a seven-year period beginning in 2012. Her case gained widespread attention, spawning the popular 'Scamanda' podcast and an ABC docuseries.

Similarly, Madison Russo, a 20-year-old Iowa college student, avoided jail time in June 2023 after falsely claiming to have cancer and documenting a fabricated battle on social media platforms. These repeated instances highlight the vulnerability of charitable giving in the digital age and the severe legal consequences for those who manipulate public sympathy for personal gain. For O'Rourke, the charges carry significant prison time, and authorities continue to seek public assistance in bringing her to justice.

The FBI urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact their local field office or submit a tip online





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Vanessa O'rourke Cancer Fraud Gofundme Scam FBI Most Wanted Wire Fraud Amanda Christine Riley Scamanda Fraud Sentencing Online Fundraising Fraud Queensland

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Pennsylvania Woman on FBI Most Wanted for Fake Cancer Charity ScamVanessa O'Rourke, 37, is accused of faking terminal brain cancer to fraudulently obtain over $10,000 in donations from friends and family via GoFundMe, using the money to fund a vacation to Australia instead of medical treatment. She was indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud in 2018 and an international arrest warrant has been issued. The FBI renewed its search for her, noting she engaged in leisure activities while in Australia and later held a benefit event to raise additional funds for travel. Prosecutors call the scheme 'nauseating' and believe she may be residing in Queensland, Australia. This case is part of a broader trend of high-profile cancer fraudsters exploiting online fundraising platforms, such as Amanda Christine Riley and Madison Russo.

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