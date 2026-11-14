FBI part of investigation into credible bomb threat at Illinois ethanol plant

A bomb threat at an Illinois ethanol plant triggered an evacuation.

PEORIA, Ill. - The mass evacuation of neighborhoods within a one-mile radius of an Illinois ethanol plant continued Saturday after police said a suspicious package was determined to be a credible bomb threat.

While the package found at BioUrja Renewables was “rendered safe,” Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said a search was being conducted at the South Peoria plant. Search of the facility continues Dixon said the company notified police of the threat at 1:08 p.m. He said bomb technicians rendered the package safe just over seven hours later. At a news conference at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dixon asked for the public’s patience as investigators search the large facility for other explosive devices.

Also read Peoria bomb threat: FBI investigates at ethanol plant in Illinois

Ryan Presley, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Springfield office, declined to provide additional details. He said investigators will work “tirelessly” to find whoever is responsible and “bring them to justice. ” Mayor confirms device About two hours earlier, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali addressed reporters at Manual Academy on South Griswold Street, which was being used as an evacuation shelter.

“A device has been identified. We know it’s a credible threat. We know it’s a bomb,” Ali said. She was the first to confirm a bomb was found.

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“We don’t know if there are other devices,” Ali said. Evacuation order and shelters The evacuation order went into effect at 7:02 p.m. Peoria police released a statement saying the department was investigating a reported bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant, at 1 Edmund Street. The statement urged anyone who lives or works within a one-mile radius of the facility to evacuate homes and businesses until further notice.

Police asked people to avoid the one-mile area around the facility until further notice. The statement said most streets in the area have been closed. According to the statement, officers were on scene conducting an investigation and search of the facility to determine the credibility of the threat and ensure public safety. Dixon said early Saturday that about 70 people were housed in the shelter at Manual.

City officials said EastSide Centre is the designated shelter for East Peoria. Late Friday night, East Peoria’s government reported the evacuations would remain in effect. Another update on the evacuations will come no later than 9 a.m. Saturday. Peoria police planned another briefing at noon Saturday.

Employers respond Caterpillar told employees not to report for third shift Friday night.

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“Due to guidance from local officials on the safety situation in downtown Peoria, employees should not report for third shift. Please follow local law enforcement guidance on this developing situation,” the company said. OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center, downtown Peoria’s largest employer, released a statement saying it was taking “all appropriate precautions. ” “The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors and Mission Partners remain our top priority.

We are taking all appropriate precautions in response to the situation in downtown Peoria and are working closely with local authorities. We will continue to monitor the situation and take any additional steps necessary to maintain a safe environment for those we serve and those who work at our facilities,” the hospital said. OSF Life Flight also released a statement saying its emergency medical helicopters and their radio communications have not been affected.

“It is not business as usual tonight, it is business as trained. Emergency medical helicopters and their radio communications have not been affected, and we will continue to provide only safe transportation. We always have a policy that ensures everyone arrives safely, and will continue offering support to our hospitals, agencies and other partners as needed,” OSF Life Flight said.