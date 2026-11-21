Notorious cartel leader Fausto Isidro Meza Flores was arrested in Guasave, Mexico, sparking intense gunfights and chaos. This capture marks a major victory for US and Mexican law enforcement agencies targeting transnational crime.

The capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a notorious figure on the FBI 10 Most Wanted list, has resulted in significant turmoil across the Mexican city of Guasave. Local authorities confirmed that the high-profile drug lord, also known as El Chapo Isidro, was apprehended by intelligence forces in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. This operation, executed by the Mexican Ministry of National Defense, triggered a violent confrontation between cartel members and military personnel.

Chaos Erupts During Guasave Raid

The arrest took place on Friday night, sending shockwaves through the residential areas of Guasave. Footage released by the Ministry of National Defense depicts armed guards swarming the location where Flores was hiding, eventually rushing him to a vehicle with his wrists in handcuffs. The situation escalated rapidly when forces came under attack involving gunfire and explosives, forcing officials to enter the building to secure the suspects. The ensuing chaos led to reports of gunfire raining down on the city and vehicles burning on nearby highways.

Also read Mexico captures FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Chapo Isidro in Sinaloa raid

Key Suspects and Co-Conspirators

Flores did not act alone during this operation, as law enforcement also apprehended key members of his criminal enterprise. His second-in-command, identified as Germán N, who is also known by the alias Serafín, was captured during the raid. Additionally, the criminal organization financial operator, José N, was taken into custody alongside the primary target. The Public Security Secretariat office issued warnings to residents via X, urging them to avoid Guasave and refrain from traveling on roads due to the ongoing attack on federal personnel.

Criminal History and International Charges

Floros has a long-standing history of international criminal activity, having been indicted in 2012 and 2019 for multiple counts of drug-trafficking violations and illegal possession of a firearm. An updated indictment from two months ago adds serious allegations regarding the abduction and killing of a member of the Mexican National Guard in Oaxaca in October 2022. He is accused of controlling coastal areas in Chiapas, Guerrero, and Oaxaca to traffic multi-kilogram loads of cocaine to the United States.

Advertisement

FBI Designation and Global Impact

The Federal Bureau of Investigation describes the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization as a heavily armed and violent group that uses kidnapping, murder, torture, and extortion to maintain territorial control. The Trump administration designated this organization as a foreign terrorism group earlier this year. The FBI believes the group is responsible for the deaths of multiple Sinaloa State police officers, as well as Mexican military and law enforcement officials, highlighting the extreme danger posed by their operations.

Next Steps and Extradition Proceedings

Flores and his two conspirators were evacuated to Mexico City on an Air Force aircraft following their arrest on Friday night. The United States has an extradition order pending for criminal association related to the distribution of drugs, with the US Department of State having issued a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest since September 2017. While Flores faces charges including narcoterrorism and murder, it remains unclear when or if he will be extradited to the US for criminal proceedings.