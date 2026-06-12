FBI Makes First Arrest Under New Most Wanted Fraudsters List in Pandemic Fraud Case

The FBI arrested former Minneapolis grocery owner Said Abdullahi Ereg, the first person on its new Most Wanted Fraudsters list, for allegedly stealing $4.2 million from a federal child nutrition program during the pandemic.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has made the first arrest under its newly launched Most Wanted Fraudsters list, taking into custody a former Minneapolis grocery store owner accused of stealing millions from a federal child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday that Said Abdullahi Ereg, 47, surrendered to authorities after the list was publicized last week. Ereg is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering, marking what Patel called a historic moment in the crackdown on pandemic-related fraud. According to officials, Ereg contacted the FBI through his attorneys the day after the list debuted, expressing willingness to return to the United States from abroad.

He had been wanted since 2024 for allegedly bilking more than $4.2 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program through fraudulent meal claims. Ereg operated Everygreen Grocery and Deli in Minneapolis under the sponsorship of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Prosecutors allege that he falsely claimed to serve 3,000 meals twice daily, seven days a week, to children in need, and then pocketed the government reimbursements.

The funds were reportedly laundered through foreign bank accounts, with some proceeds used to finance a lavish lifestyle. Eregs wife, Najmo Ahmen, pleaded guilty last year to money laundering and is scheduled for sentencing later this month. She received payroll payments directly from Feeding Our Future while working at the family business.

The case is part of a broader scandal involving Feeding Our Future, which has been described as the largest pandemic fraud scheme in Minnesota history, with over $250 million in fraudulent claims. Earlier this year, the alleged mastermind behind the scheme was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison. Patel emphasized that the arrest sends a clear message to fraudsters nationwide.

Led by Vice President JD Vance and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, we set up the historic Most Wanted Fraudsters list for this exact purpose: to bring to justice the alleged worst of the worst who took advantage of American taxpayers and stole public funds, Patel said. Washington, D.C. , turning a blind eye to fraud are over.

This historic result is only the beginning, and let it be a message to any fraudster who takes advantage of America: this team will find you. The Department of Justice created a National Fraud Enforcement Division earlier this year, aligning with President Donald Trumps task force. The arrest underscores the administrations commitment to prosecuting pandemic-related fraud, which has cost taxpayers billions. Ereg is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks as the investigation continues





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