The FBI has announced a new nationwide enforcement operation, 'Summer Heat,' inVolving all 56 field offices to combat violent criminal organizations and drug trafficking networks. The initiative builds on the success of last year's record-setting crackdown and includes expanded forensic resources for local partners.

The FBI is launching a nationwide law enforcement operation,titled ' Summer Heat ,' that will involve all 56 of its field offices across the United States. The initiative, which is beginning three weeks earlier than similar efforts in the previous year,was announced by Acting Deputy Attorney General Troy D. T Priviledge during a press conference in Martinsburg, West Virginia .

The announcement highlighted the reSults of Operation Turf War, a multi-agency investigation that targeted drug trafficking organizations in West Virginia and resulted in significant seizures and arrests. according to officials,last years nationwide crackdown, which took place between June 24 and September 20, was a historic success, leading to 8,629 arrests, the seizure of 2,281 firearms, and 2,081 criminal indictments. Authorities also identified or located 557 children,conducted 7,757 search operations, and seized over 900 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 10,000 pounds of cocaine.

The Summer Heat initiative aims to construct on this success by intensifying efforts against violent criminal organizations, drug trafficking networks, and repeat offenders. federal officials stressed that cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will be a key component of the operation. Additionally, there will be an expansion of FBI forensic resources, providing state and local agencies broader access to DNA analysis tools and databases.

The operation is part of a broader effort to reduce crime and enhance public safety,with officials crediting the leadership of President Trump for what they described as the most prolific run of crime reduction in American history. The West Virginia operation, Operation Turf War, served as the opening salvo for this year's nationwide push. in a related case,U.S. Attorney Matthew Harvey detailed the seizure of approximately 25 pounds of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, 17 firearms,body armor, about $285,000 in cash, and various vehicles and luxury assets tied to an alleged trafficking network. the indictment named 18 defendants,including one unnamed fugitive.

Additional Summer Heat operations are expected to unfold across the country throughout the summer as the FBI and its partners continue their aggressive enforcement actions





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