FBI launches Most Wanted Fraudsters list, establishes partnership in Ohio to fight fraud

A new federal-state partnership in Ohio will help track down and prosecute people who commit fraud.

At a news conference in Columbus Thursday, Justice Department officials also announced the creation of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

“Ohio is leading the charge in the fight against fraud, and some states should take notice,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Working closely with Ohio officials, the Department of Justice dismantled a sophisticated Medicaid fraud scheme that exploited taxpayers to fund exotic cars and lavish lifestyles. By holding these fraudsters accountable and partnering with the FBI on a robust Most Wanted fraudster list, we are pursuing fraud more aggressively than ever. No fraud scheme is beyond our reach.

”Fraudsters List, a new wanted list dedicated to publicly identifying individuals charged with defrauding the American people. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these fugitives can submit tips at…Officials also announced they seized seven bank accounts worth $600,000 and 14 vehicles worth millions, all of which officials said came as “direct proceeds from robbing value community healthcare resources from Americans who needed it. ” “The days of deception are over.

As the stewards of your tax dollars, if we find evidence of willful and deliberate abuse of government programs, we will investigate and prosecute those individuals responsible to the full extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer, for the Northern District of Ohio. In Northern Ohio, two 22-year-old men from Ghana and a 53-year-old woman were ordered detained this week in connection with an over $15 million romance scam that defrauded over 130 victims across the United States.

Sentencing for former Cuyahoga County judge guilty of tampering with recordsNortheast Ohio teacher dies suddenly due to an ‘undiagnosed, aggressive form of leukemia’





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Justice Department Ohio Partnership The FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters List

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Montgomery County woman still wanted by FBI for allegedly faking cancer to get moneyThe feds say Vanessa O'Rourke, formerly of Harleysville, claimed she had been diagnosed with a terminal form of brain cancer to get money from family and friends

Read more »

Pennsylvania woman accused of faking cancer diagnosis for money wanted by FBIA Pennsylvania woman accused of faking terminal brain cancer to scam family and friends out of thousands of dollars is wanted by the FBI.

Read more »

San Diego Porn Website Owner Placed on FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive ListThe founder of San Diego-based website GirlsDoPorn.com, who has been on the run since federal prosecutors charged him with sex trafficking and other felonies, has been placed on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Read more »

DOJ unveils Ohio fraud crackdown involving more than $42M in schemesDOJ and Ohio announce data-sharing deal, $42M in fraud charges, asset seizures, and new FBI “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list.

Read more »