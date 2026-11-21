The apparent breach on the FBI database comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture faced its own cyberattack this week.

The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of its National Crime Information Center, two people briefed on the matter told NBC News Friday. The FBI’s National Crime Information Center is used to connect federal, state and local authorities so that important law enforcement information is available nationwide.in September of a notorious hacking group that claimed it had stolen data on agents through the agency’s job portal.

The breach this week follows an apparent cyberattack at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as employees were informed Thursday thatUSDA officials with knowledge of the matter said that a system the agency uses to pay farmers was hit by the breach, though as of Friday, no other systems were targeted. Officials raised alarms that the hackers could find a way to access more sensitive information due to the breach.after it first went down Tuesday due to a technical problem, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

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As of Friday, the outage has been resolved, sources said. Sources told NBC News that the network went down while maintenance was being performed. They said that there was no sign that the outage was caused by a cyberattack. Addressing the widespread tech outages, Sen.

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Mark Warner, D-Va. , the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that evidence showed that the tech outages were not caused by cyberattacks,Amid rising concerns about the outages, a White House official confirmed to NBC News Thursday that White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross wasKyla Guilfoil