FBI investigating possible murder on cruise ship off Galveston coast

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Scattered showers are moving through the San Antonio area during the morning commute, so allow extra time and drive carefully. The MSC Seascape cruise ship is visible above the newly opened cruise terminal near 16th Street and Harborside Drive in Galveston, Texas, Friday, Nov.

, 7, 2025. HOUSTON — The FBI is investigating a “suspected homicide” aboard a cruise ship that returned to port after departing from Galveston, Texas, the agency said in a statement Monday. The FBI did not provide further details, saying the investigation was ongoing. The company that operates the MSC Seascape said the vessel has since resumed its voyage and left Galveston as of Monday afternoon.

Also read FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape After Return to Galveston

“On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston,” Natasha Fernandez, a spokesperson for MSC Cruises, said in a statement. MSC Seascape currently runs from Galveston to the Caribbean for five- and seven-night stays, according to the company’s website. The towering white vessel has 2,270 cabins, more than 1,600 crew and can host nearly 5,900 guests.

The ship switched from Miami to Galveston last November, according to a news release. Homicide investigations on cruise ships are uncommon. Earlier this year, a teenager was charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the death of his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship out of Florida.

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“The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential crimes on the high seas,” the bureau noted in a post on X.On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has left the port and resumed its planned itinerary. As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide more details.

Our thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children. FM 725 was shut for hours as police investigate. A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department.

In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onBob Mills, the founder of Bob Mills Furniture, has died, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the company. “To Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the passing of our