The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of its National Crime Information Center database, a person familiar with the matter said.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks to reporters, as U.S. Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche looks on, at the U.S. attorney’s office in Norfolk, Va. , on Oct. 22.

The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of a national law enforcement database that it maintains, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday. The National Crime Information Center, known as the NCIC, is a computerized database of criminal justice information that is available to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and includes records on fugitives, missing persons, criminal history data, stolen property and other topics.

Also read FBI investigating potential breach of its crime database

The FBI declined to comment Saturday on the apparent hack, which was first reported by CNN and confirmed to the Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. Asked about the subject on Saturday, President Trump said in a Fox News Channel interview: “We just heard about it, and I will say that it’s not good.

” News that the NCIC was targeted comes as the country has encountered a series of digital outages in the government and private sector that Trump administration officials have said were caused by routine efforts to upgrade computer systems and fix vulnerabilities, not a cyberattack. There was no immediate indication that the FBI incident was related to those outages.

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In September, a criminal hacking group known as ShinyHunters revealed that it had obtained a massive trove of data on FBI employees and applicants and had compromised the bureau’s jobs portal. And in March, the FBI disclosed that it was investigating “suspicious activities” on an internal system that contains sensitive information related to surveillance operations and investigations.

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