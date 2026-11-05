FBI Investigates Thomas Markle Sr Storage Units for Child Abuse Evidence

The FBI is searching two storage units rented by Thomas Markle Sr in California following tips from his son. This follows separate child abuse material discoveries in Mexico and the Philippines involving the Sussex father.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is set to search two storage units rented by Thomas Markle Sr in California, expanding an ongoing probe into alleged criminal activity involving the father of the Duchess of Sussex. The investigation follows recent disclosures by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who provided the locations of the Los Angeles facilities to federal authorities. These units reportedly contain items belonging to both Markle Sr and his daughter, Meghan Markle.

Federal Search Targets California Storage Facilities

Thomas Markle Jr, who is sixty years old, reportedly spent two hours being interviewed by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the location of these properties. He stated that his father had informed him about the two lockups around 2011, noting they had been rented for approximately fifteen years. One unit is described as being stuffed with furniture from Meghan Markle's time at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, while the other holds personal memorabilia from his father's Hollywood career.

Also read Philippine Police Investigate Thomas Markle Sr. Over Child Abuse Claims

The son expressed deep concern about the potential findings within these sealed spaces. He told The Sun that he dreads to imagine what investigators might uncover, particularly in light of similar discoveries made in other jurisdictions. The contents include boxes of books, photographs, and items from Meghan's college days, creating a complex mix of personal history and potential evidence for the federal probe.

Digital Forensics Reveal Explicit Content in Philippines

Concurrently, police in the Philippines are conducting a rigorous digital forensics analysis on devices found at Thomas Markle Sr's apartment in Cebu. Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police confirmed that investigators discovered files consisting of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM). The warrant executed on Thursday allowed officers to examine material found in four storage boxes at the residence of the eighty-two-year-old.

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During the weekend search, law enforcement seized nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, a camera, and other digital objects. Major General Asueta stated that the files include videos of male and female minors engaging in sexual activities. He noted that while the children in the videos did not appear to be from the Philippines, they looked to be of Asian Caucasian descent. Investigators are currently validating this information to determine the next legal steps.

Mexican Raid Uncovers Stash of Prohibited Images

The scope of the inquiry widened after the Daily Mail discovered a stash of alleged child abuse images inside a storage locker rented by Thomas Markle Sr in Rosarito, Mexico. The publication alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to these findings last week, which promptly prompted a raid by Mexican authorities. This discovery is part of a broader pattern of evidence collection that involves sexually explicit books, magazines, and photos, including images of Asian females who appear young.

Police in the Philippines are now reported to be very close to bringing formal charges against Thomas Markle Sr. The force received the cache of potential evidence from Thomas Markle Jr, who claims to have found hundreds, if not thousands, of child abuse pictures and videos. One specific image allegedly shows his father having sex with an underage girl, a claim that adds severe gravity to the legal proceedings unfolding across multiple countries.

Family Reaction and Current Custodial Status

Thomas Markle Sr vehemently denies all allegations, labeling them as sick lies. He has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but insists that it was exclusively with adult prostitutes. The former Hollywood lighting director is currently residing in a Florida care home that specializes in dementia care. This facility is located near the residence of Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, who lives in the area.

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Samantha Markle reportedly held crisis talks with her father yesterday that lasted for three hours. An insider noted that since this meeting, the Duchess of Sussex has stopped speaking about the allegations on social media. Thomas Markle Sr moved from Mexico to the Philippines in January last year before relocating to the United States in May, following the amputation of his lower leg. The FBI continues to coordinate with international partners as the investigation into the storage units and digital devices proceeds.