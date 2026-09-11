FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape After Ship Returns to Galveston

The FBI is investigating a suspected homicide aboard the MSC Seascape, which docked in Galveston on Nov. 9, 2026, after the cruise line reported an incident involving a guest. Few details have been released, and the ship has since resumed its planned itinerary.

The FBI is investigating a suspected homicide aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship that docked in Galveston, Texas, on Nov. 9, 2026, according to FBI Houston.

Few details about what happened aboard the ship have been released, including the identity of the person who died or the circumstances surrounding the suspected homicide. FBI Houston said in a statement that FBI Texas City is responding to the suspected homicide onboard the MSC Seascape. No information was immediately available about the victim, any possible suspect or suspects, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide

The FBI said it would not release additional details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential crimes on the high seas, FBI Houston said in a post on Facebook.

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As is customary with crimes aboard a cruise ship, an FBI Maritime Liaison Agent based out of the Texas City Resident Agency is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and the cruise line. MSC Cruises told Fox News Digital and Newsweek that authorities instructed the Seascape to return to Galveston after the cruise line reported an incident involving a guest.

MSC Cruises Cooperates With Investigation

On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston, an MSC Cruises spokesperson said. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted, the spokesperson said. The ship has left the port and resumed its planned itinerary. As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide more details.

Our thoughts are with the guest's family and friends at this difficult time. The Seascape had departed Galveston at 4 p.m. Sunday and was not scheduled to return until Nov. 15, according to CruiseMapper. The seven-night voyage included scheduled stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, as well as Roatan, Honduras. Its first scheduled port call was Wednesday in Costa Maya.

Vessel Details And Investigation Status

The ship can carry more than 5,800 passengers and about 1,600 crew members and has 2,270 cabins across 19 decks. The Seascape entered service in 2022 and sails under the flag of Malta. An aerial view shows the Port of Galveston in Texas, where the MSC Seascape returned after the cruise line reported an incident involving a guest. Newsweek reached out to FBI Houston and the Galveston Medical Examiner's office for more information by email Monday.

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This is a breaking news story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.