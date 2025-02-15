FBI: International Season 4 Episode 12: The Fly Team Hunts a Child Killer in Syria

The Fly Team ventures to Syria in a gripping pursuit of a child killer, facing treacherous terrain and unlimited resources. Meanwhile, a new team member with a hidden agenda throws a wrench into the investigation, raising questions about loyalty and trust within the ranks.

FBI: International Season 4 , Episode 11, 'Veritas Fidelis,' took a slightly slower pace in the action department, delving into a difficult period in Smitty's past. However, Episode 12 , ' Blood Doesn't Become Water ,' promises a thrilling return to high-octane action as the team travels to Syria in pursuit of a child killer . Adding another layer of intrigue, the episode introduces a new team member, Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair), who arrives with a hidden agenda .

CBS has released a sneak peek that reveals the Fly Team hot on the trail of a couple accused of murder. The suspects, seeking refuge, flee from Baltimore to Istanbul, taking their young son with them. The chase leads the team to Syria, where they face a dangerous and complex investigation. According to the episode logline, Vo partners with Special Agent Riley Quinn, who is assigned to Budapest not only to work her first major case alongside The Fly Team but also to secretly investigate a member of the team. The episode promises to be a roller coaster ride of suspense and action as the Fly Team grapples with a ruthless killer who appears to have unlimited resources and a chilling disregard for human life. Fans can expect to see the team's determination and expertise tested to their limits as they navigate the treacherous landscape of Syria to bring the child killer to justice. While the new addition of Special Agent Quinn brings excitement and possibilities, her hidden agenda raises questions and concerns about her true motivations. Will her investigation uncover a shocking truth within the Fly Team, or will she prove to be a valuable ally in this high-stakes mission? Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 18, to witness the unfolding drama in 'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 12, written by Rachel Joyce and Michael Katleman.





