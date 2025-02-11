FBI Finds 14,000 Pages of Previously Unreleased JFK Assassination Records

The FBI's discovery of 14,000 pages of documents containing 2,400 previously unreleased records related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has reignited public interest in the controversial event. These records, uncovered during a review prompted by President Trump's executive order, were not provided through the designated task force and raise questions about the government's transparency. Experts believe this finding could shed further light on the assassination and potentially influence the release of other classified information related to this historical tragedy.

The FBI has uncovered approximately 2,400 records linked to the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in 1963, according to a report by Axios. These previously undisclosed records are contained within 14,000 pages of documents discovered during a review initiated by President Donald Trump 's January 23rd executive order to release all JFK assassination files.

Notably, these records were not provided through the task force established to examine and disclose the documents, as reported by Axios on Monday.Conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963, at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, have persisted for 61 years, fueled by the government's reluctance to fully release all related documents. The existence of these new JFK documents was revealed to the White House on Friday, and further analysis of these records could shed more light on the circumstances surrounding this one of the most scrutinized tragedies in American history. The release of these new documents may also lead to changes in federal procedures for vetting and releasing information pertaining to government events.'This is huge. It shows the FBI is taking this seriously,' assassination expert Jefferson Morley told Axios. Morley also serves as the vice president of the nonpartisan Mary Ferrell Foundation, the nation's leading online repository of records related to Kennedy's assassination. Under the 1992 JFK Records Act, assassination records were intended to be transferred to the JFK Assassination Records Review Board and subsequently to the National Archives, with full disclosure scheduled for 2017 during Trump's first term in office. However, the Axios report revealed that the newly discovered records had not been submitted or assessed by either of these entities. At the CIA's recommendation in 2017, Trump delayed the release of records identified by the government. President Joe Biden subsequently ordered a limited release of these records, which continued to reinforce the public perception of government secrecy.Experts contend that the remaining records to be disclosed are unlikely to definitively prove whether Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone as the assassin or if he was part of a broader conspiracy targeting Kennedy. However, it could potentially dispel the long-held accusations of a government cover-up that critics have leveled for over half a century. Despite Trump's directive to release all JFK assassination records, sources informed Axios that various intelligence agencies possessing records related to the assassination are still recommending redactions. 'When POTUS hears about this stonewalling, he's gonna hit the roof,' a White House official told Axios.Trump's order also mandates the release of records pertaining to the June 5, 1968 assassination of JFK's brother, Robert F. Kennedy (RFK), as well as the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) on April 4, 1968





