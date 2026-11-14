FBI disrupts crypto theft scheme by North Korean hacking group; billions stolen so far

The FBI said the North Korean hacking group is targeting cryptocurrency executives, Web3 industries, as well as people involved in the development and maintenance of open-source software.

The FBI and Department of Justice disrupted a North Korean cryptocurrency theft operation that stole more than $400 million over 18 months. The hackers used a sophisticated social engineering campaign called “FaceStealer” to impersonate trusted contacts through LinkedIn, Telegram, Slack and Discord.

Federal officials said victims were lured into video calls through Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. They secretly recorded the victim before the video call started and later got them to install malware, under the guise of resolving a technical issue. The FBI said it has disrupted a highly tailored, hard-to-detect cryptocurrency theft scheme by a North Korean hacking group that has managed to steal billions across the world in recent years.

Also read FBI says US has seized $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance

The hackers have aggressively targeted people in the cryptocurrency and Web3 industries, as well as workers in the development and maintenance of open-source software, the FBI said in a written statement. Web3, in general, describes internet applications that interact with a blockchain — a digital ledger that stores data.the disruption of a cloud-based infrastructure used by the North Korean hackers, resulting in the seizure of more than 900 webcam videos of victims working in the crypto and Web3 industries worldwide.

Before the operation was disrupted, the scheme resulted in the theft of more than $400 million over an 18-month period. FBI officials say the funds are used to bankroll its “rogue regime and illicit weapons program through cryptocurrency theft” and the videos are employed to impersonate and target more victims.

Advertisement

“North Korea’s government bankrolls its rogue regime and illicit weapons program through cryptocurrency theft,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Atty. Gen. for National Security M. Scott Proctor.

“The FBI attributes this activity to the North Korean hacking group commonly referred to in the private sector as Sapphire Sleet, UNC1069, Stardust Chollima, APT38, and BlueNoroff,” the FBI said in a written statement. “Cryptocurrency unfortunately has become fertile ground for North Korea to defraud victims and fund its malign activities,” Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor for Los Angeles, said in a written statement.

“Today’s seizure shows that America will continue the fight against rogue states who financially gain from cybercrime. ”The federal agency said the hackers used several tactics to compromise victims, including a sophisticated social engineering scheme dubbed “FaceStealer. ” The scheme involves hijacking LinkedIn, Telegram, Slack and Discord accounts of people known to the victim, then impersonating those people to make contact and lure the victims into video calls using Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meets.

As the victim waits for the call to start, the hackers secretly record them to impersonate them later. Once the call starts, the impersonator attempts to persuade the victim to download malware, often under the guise of resolving a technical issue.

“Their objective is compromise of the software supply chain. By infiltrating accounts of trusted developers and maintainers, the threat actors can potentially distribute malicious code through widely used software, impacting millions of downstream users,” the FBI said in its written statement. Special Agent in Charge of Cyber & Counterintelligence at FBI Los Angeles, Jeremy Robertson, details the #FaceStealer social engineering scheme attributed to North Korean hackers.

Advertisement

The perpetrators target victims in the cryptocurrency and web3 industries, as well as individuals involved in the development and maintenance of open-source software. Visit https://t.co/1zZqdSccTF for information. FBI Cyber Branch Operations Director Brett Leatherman said in a statement that the “North Korean regime relies on proceeds from large-scale cryptocurrency theft to fund its illicit weapons program, stealing billions of dollars in recent years.

”Separately from the FaceStealer scheme, members of the North Korean military, referred by the FBI as “TraderTraitor,” stole more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance on Oct. 29, according to federal authorities. BinanceFederal authorities said they have worked closely with private companies to recover the stolen funds, freezing more than $2.7 million and obtaining court approval to seize or restrict access to $1.2 billion of that amount.

FBI officials said efforts to trace, freeze, seize and forfeit the stolen virtual assets are ongoing. Additionally, the agency put out aRuben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials.

The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.