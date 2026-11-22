The FBI is investigating a cyber intrusion into the National Crime Information Center. This breach targets critical law enforcement data during a period of heightened digital security concerns.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating an apparent hack of its National Crime Information Center database, confirmed Saturday by a person familiar with the matter. This critical computerized system stores sensitive criminal justice information accessible to local, state, and federal agencies, including fugitive records, missing persons data, and stolen property reports.

Critical Federal Database Breached

The National Crime Information Center serves as a central hub for law enforcement agencies across the United States. It holds extensive records on fugitives, missing persons, criminal history data, and stolen property, making it a high-value target for cybercriminals. The FBI has not yet issued an official public statement regarding the scope of the breach, though the agency confirmed awareness of the incident through internal channels.

Also read FBI's NCIC criminal database hacked, sources tell AP

This disclosure comes shortly after the incident was first reported by CNN and subsequently confirmed to The Associated Press. The individual who spoke on the condition of anonymity was not authorized to discuss the matter by name, highlighting the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation. The breach represents a significant security challenge for federal law enforcement operations.

White House Responds to Breach

President Donald Trump addressed the situation during a Fox News Channel interview on Saturday, stating that he had just received reports about the incident. He described the breach as not good, signaling immediate concern from the highest levels of the executive branch. The President's remarks underscore the urgency with which the administration is treating this potential compromise of federal infrastructure.

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The White House has not released further details regarding the specific timeline of the intrusion or the extent of data exposure. However, the President's public acknowledgment indicates that the matter has reached top-tier attention. Federal investigators are likely working to determine the origin of the attack and the specific data elements accessed during the breach.

Pattern of Recent Cyber Incidents

This incident follows a series of digital disruptions affecting government and private sector systems recently. Trump administration officials have previously attributed some outages to routine computer system upgrades and vulnerability fixes rather than malicious cyberattacks. There is no immediate indication that the FBI incident is directly related to those separate events, but the proximity raises questions about systemic vulnerabilities.

In September, the FBI announced an investigation into a hack of its job portal website. A criminal hacking group known as ShinyHunters claimed to have obtained a massive trove of data involving bureau employees and applicants. This earlier breach highlighted the persistent targeting of federal agency digital assets by organized cybercrime groups seeking sensitive personal information.

Additionally, the FBI disclosed in March that it was investigating suspicious activities on an internal system containing sensitive surveillance information. That earlier incident involved systems used for sensitive investigations and surveillance operations. The recurrence of such threats suggests a coordinated effort to compromise various aspects of federal law enforcement infrastructure, from operational databases to human resources systems.

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Impact on Law Enforcement Operations

The National Crime Information Center is integral to daily law enforcement activities across the nation. Any compromise of its data could potentially compromise ongoing investigations, endanger confidential informants, or allow criminals to alter their records. The potential for data manipulation or theft poses a direct threat to public safety and the integrity of criminal justice processes.

The investigation into the NCIC breach is expected to involve extensive forensic analysis to determine how the intrusion occurred and what data may have been exfiltrated. Federal cybersecurity experts will likely work to secure the remaining system components and implement additional safeguards to prevent further unauthorized access. The long-term implications for law enforcement data security remain to be seen as the investigation progresses, but the incident marks a significant event in the ongoing battle against cyber threats targeting national security infrastructure.