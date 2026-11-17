The FBI has arrested Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., in Florida on federal charges related to child sexual abuse material following a lengthy investigation.

Federal authorities have arrested Thomas Markle Sr. on multiple serious criminal charges after an extensive investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation uncovered evidence of child exploitation. The 82-year-old former lighting director was taken into custody in Florida following allegations that he possessed and distributed illegal imagery involving minors.

Federal Charges and Specific Allegations

Thomas Markle Sr. faces two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting, or importing any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation material, as well as one count of possessing such material. According to court documents, investigators located storage boxes containing suspected child sexual abuse material at his residence in the Philippines. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered these boxes and immediately turned the evidence over to local authorities in October.

Also read Cops reveal surprising outcome for brawling fans at Niners vs. Cowboys game

FBI Director Statements on Criminal Action

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest on Friday, November 6, emphasizing the severity of the crimes alleged against the royal family member's father. Patel stated that Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. The FBI utilized every available resource to identify, locate, and seize the explicit material before executing the arrest in Florida.

Background on Family Estrangement and Prior Reports

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has maintained a difficult relationship with her father since the beginning of her courtship with Prince Harry. She revealed last month that she first learned about troubling allegations against him in 2018. At that time, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection, which was subsequently shared with her. She stated that she was given assurances that these disturbing allegations were being investigated by authorities.

Advertisement

Legal Detention and Court Proceedings

The Department of Justice of the Middle District of Florida confirmed that Thomas Markle Sr. has been detained and jailed without bond. Federal law enforcement arrested him after he cut off his ankle bracelet at 1:45 a.m. EST on the day of the raid. He is currently held in federal custody pending further legal proceedings and prosecution by the Central District of California U.S. Attorney's Office.

Impact on Public Figures and Future Steps

This development intensifies the long-standing public estrangement between Meghan Markle and her father. Meghan has consistently cited the need to protect her children from potential harm as the reason for limiting contact with Thomas Markle Sr. The case highlights the ongoing efforts by federal agencies to combat child exploitation, with officials promising that any predator targeting children will face strict legal consequences and zero safe haven.