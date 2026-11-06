FBI Arrests Thomas Markle Over Child Pornography Charges

The FBI has arrested Thomas Markle on child pornography charges after discovering images of child abuse in storage units in California.

Federal agents arrested Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, on Friday morning at a rehabilitation center in Lakeland, Florida. The Department of Justice charged him with possession of child pornography following a investigation triggered by photographic evidence found in storage units in California.

The arrest comes after agents executed a search warrant at facilities in Los Angeles, uncovering images that allege Markle sexually abused young girls in the Philippines. He was taken into custody in his wheelchair by federal authorities after failing to appear for questioning.

Also read FBI Investigates Thomas Markle Sr Storage Units for Child Abuse Evidence

Evidence Found In Storage Units

Thomas Markle was arrested at a Florida rehabilitation center after the FBI located incriminating materials in two Los Angeles storage facilities. The agency seized 27 items from the first unit and 51 items from a second unit, both rented from June 2008 to the present. Investigators described the contents as slides, film negatives, and books suspected of containing child pornography.

Developed by the FBI's Violent Crimes Against Children unit, the negatives allegedly depict Markle with naked pre-pubescent girls at a motel in the Philippines. The criminal complaint details at least three photos showing sexual abuse, with one image also featuring a girl of indeterminate age in the bedroom. Thomas Markle's identity was confirmed when agents showed the pictures to an individual who has known him since the 1970s.

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Investigation Triggered By Media Report

The federal investigation began after the Daily Mail discovered a storage unit near Markle's Mexican beachfront home in late October. The publication found images of child sexual abuse and immediately passed the information to the FBI. This initial discovery led agents to uncover the two additional storage units in Los Angeles where Markle lived before relocating to Mexico in 2011.

The Daily Mail gained access to the original unit in Rosarito after Markle failed to maintain his rental payments. Contents included photos of young Asian females and magazines that sexualized children. Mexican Guardia Nacional sex crimes investigators also raided the Rosarito locker on Halloween morning following the report.

Defenses And Historical Context

Thomas Markle denied the allegations when questioned by the Daily Mail, stating he was not a pedophile. He previously told the Mail on Sunday that he paid for sex in the Philippines while single but asserted he never had sex with anyone under the age of 18. He added that his preference for Asian women was not a crime. Markle separated from his ex-wife Doria Ragland in around 1983 and divorced several years later.

His son Thomas Jr. described his father's retirement as quiet, focused on photography and travel. He claimed Markle had a fascination with Asian culture, having visited Thailand and Vietnam. Thomas Jr. also stated that Markle spent his later years watching old Hollywood films. In January 2025, Markle relocated to the Philippines with his son before moving to the United States in May for medical care.

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Health Issues And Legal Proceedings

Thomas Markle's time in the Philippines was cut short by severe health complications. He was rushed to a hospital in December 2025 for blood clots, resulting in the amputation of his left leg. He spent Christmas in the hospital wards and subsequently recovered in Pennsylvania before moving to Florida.

He is scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson at 1:30 pm on Friday. The case marks a dramatic turn for the former Hollywood lighting director, whose life has been publicized extensively due to his family's royal connections. Federal agents continue to process the physical evidence seized from the storage facilities.