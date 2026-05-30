FBI Arrests Protester Threatening ICE Officer's Family and Other Top News Stories

The FBI arrested a protester who threatened to kill an ICE officer's family, while other news stories include a clone candidate entering the Alaska Senate race and a federal judge ordering Trump's name removed from the Kennedy Center.

FBI arrests protester who threatened to kill ICE officer's family at NJ detention center protest, Blanche saysDan Sullivan vs. Dan Sullivan: GOP blasts clone candidate as lookalike enters Alaska Senate raceDem Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed recounts smashing vodka bottle after beard criticismFederal judge orders Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center, says only Congress can rename itPope Leo meets with Chicago's far-left mayor, George Floyd's family lawyer at the Vatican Anti-ICE agitator screams ‘I’ll kill your whole f- family’ day after Dem gov praises ‘peaceful protesting’DOJ escalates blue-state ICE standoff after states refuse key federal request New Jersey agitators bite, kick and punch ICE agents as Delaney Hall clashes continue; 9 more arrested: DHSDead voter allegation fuels concerns about voting safeguards as blue state official turns herself inJesse Watters: We have Iran by the bitcoinsActor Scott Baio: 'These people are crazy'Maryland Lt.

Gov. defends ballot error response as Trump seeks DOJ investigation Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller rejects President Donald Trump's allegations of corruption tied to the state's mail-in ballot error and says election-administration mistakes happen "almost every election.

"’s call for a Justice Department investigation into a state mail-in ballot error, rejecting allegations of corruption and arguing election administration mistakes occur in almost"every election. " Trump called for the DOJ to open an investigation into some Maryland voters receiving incorrect mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary elections, after election officials admitted to an error by the state’s election board. This prompted Trump to put the blame on Democrat Gov.

Wes Moore, accusing him of corruptly interfering with the election process to ensure a win for Democrats. The Maryland State Board of Elections announced that it had been"made aware of an error by our mail-in ballot vendor," Taylor Print & Visual Impressions , Inc. TRUMP CALLS FOR DOJ PROBE INTO MARYLAND MAIL-IN BALLOT ERROR, SUSPECTING 'CORRUPT' GOV. WES MOORE TIES "This was done by the Corrupt Governor of the State, Wes Moore," Trump wrote on Truth Social May 18.

"He allowed this to happen in order to make sure that Miller told Fox News Digital that the Maryland State Board of Elections operates independently from the governor's administration and characterized ballot-distribution errors as a recurring issue in election administration. Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller pushed back on President Donald Trump's allegations of corruption tied to the state's recent mail-in ballot error after Trump called for a Justice Department investigation into the incident.

"The administration, they’re a separate body from us, the board of elections," Miller said. "And it happens, sometimes," she continued. "Ballots get mailed the wrong way. It happens almost in every election.

While election administration errors have occurred in Maryland, including a voter-roll software glitch in 2018, there is no publicly available evidence showing that incorrect mail ballots are an"every election" occurrence. The state elections board will send out new ballots to all voters who were mailed one before May 14, acknowledging that many voters receiving new ballots may not have been affected by the mishap.

President Donald Trump called for the DOJ to open an investigation into some Maryland voters receiving incorrect mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary elections.

"In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught! " Trump wrote on Truth Social. "So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent. " Miller rejected the idea that this issue was intentional or was the result of corruption within the state.

"I don’t think it was in malice, in any bad way that this happened," she told Fox News Digital. "I think it was just error by the vendor. "Maryland State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis has defended the state elections board's response to an unspecified number of Maryland residents receiving the wrong mail-in ballot.

Trump said he has asked Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Justice Department to investigate the ballot error, but the DOJ has not publicly announced the opening of an investigation. Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events.

Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FBI Arrest ICE Officer Clone Candidate Alaska Senate Race Trump's Name Removal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICE Arrests Daughter of Cuban Communist Regime 'Old Guard' GeneralICE arrested Alina Rosales Aguirreurreta, daughter of General Ulises Rosales del Toro, a longtime key figure of the communist Castro regime.

Read more »

Acting AG vows feds will arrest 'disgusting' protester who threatened to kill ICE agent's familyActing US Attorney General Todd Blanche promised that an anti-ICE protester who threatened to kill an agent’s family outside Newark’s Delaney Hall will be caught and charged.

Read more »

FBI arrests protester who threatened to kill ICE officer's family at NJ detention center protest, Blanche saysActing AG Todd Blanche says the FBI arrested a man who made death threats against an ICE officer and his family at a Newark, New Jersey protest.

Read more »

Protester charged with biting federal ICE officers in NewarkA 26-year-old protester, Brendan John Geier, was charged with kicking and biting ICE officers outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. The DOJ alleges he ignored commands and struggled with officers, leaving bite marks. The protest relates to conditions inside the facility.

Read more »