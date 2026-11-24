The FBI arrested Leonard Michael Fierro for online threats against ICE officers and calls for armed revolution, citing seized weapons and tactical gear as evidence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Leonard Michael Fierro, a 37-year-old resident of Hacienda Heights, on a federal criminal complaint alleging he utilized social media to issue violent threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The arrest was executed on Friday following an extensive investigation into online activity that authorities deemed a direct threat to national security and federal personnel.

Arrest Details and Court Appearance

Fierro made his initial appearance on Monday in the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles to answer a single count of interstate threats. The legal proceedings follow the FBI's identification of the suspect, who faces serious charges related to his alleged incitement of violence against government targets and federal agents.

Also read Feds arrest heavily armed LA man for chilling threats to attack ICE agents, ‘overthrow’ government

Alleged Online Threats and Incitement

According to a sworn affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, the FBI became aware of threatening statements and social media posts Fierro allegedly made on Instagram using the username hoplite_mike. The FBI alleges that Fierro called for an armed uprising against the United States government and encouraged others to participate in a violent revolution.

One specific post highlighted by authorities invited followers to assemble on November 5 outside ICE facilities, the White House, and other government buildings to take up arms and overthrow the government. The complaint further alleges that Fierro advocated for armed attacks on government facilities and encouraged followers to join him in attacking ICE facilities and federal agents.

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Purchase of Weapons and Tactical Equipment

Investigators working the case learned that Fierro owned a firearm and had purchased approximately 700 rounds of 9mm ammunition between October and November 2026. The complaint alleges that Fierro conducted extensive online searches related to tactical equipment, ballistic protection, surveillance countermeasures, bolt cutters, and electronic equipment.

These digital footprints included searches for federal facilities and specifically the Adelanto ICE detention center. Fierro allegedly searched online for information related to specific ICE officers and a leaked database of Department of Homeland Security employees, indicating a targeted intent to disrupt specific operations.

Seized Evidence and Investigative Findings

Authorities executed a search warrant at Fierro's residence and discovered several videos stored on his electronic devices. These videos allegedly discussed initiating a violent revolution and specifically targeted ICE agents and government facilities. Among the seized items were a firearm, 19 loaded magazines, and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, law enforcement recovered tactical body armor, ballistic plates, GPS tracking devices, bolt cutters, and other equipment from Fierro's person, vehicle, and residence. Investigators also discovered a farewell video allegedly made by Fierro in which he discussed his anticipated death and left instructions for family members, stating he expected to be riddled with bullet holes.

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Official Statements on Prosecution Strategy

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California commented on the arrest in a Monday press release, emphasizing the legal boundaries of free speech. He stated that threats of violence against federal law enforcement officers are not protected speech and declared that authorities will aggressively prosecute those who seek to intimidate or harm men and women who enforce the nation's laws.