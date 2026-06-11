FBI Arrests First Subject on Most Wanted Fraudsters List for Million Dollar Child Nutrition Fraud

Former Minneapolis deli owner Said Abdullahi Ereg has been arrested for allegedly stealing 4.2 million dollars from a federal child nutrition program during the pandemic.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has successfully apprehended Said Abdullahi Ereg, marking the first major victory for the newly established Most Wanted Fraud sters list. Ereg, a forty-seven-year-old former owner of a deli in Minneapolis, surrendered to federal authorities less than a week after his name was added to this prestigious but infamous roster of shame.

This list was created through a strategic partnership between the FBI and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, designed specifically to cast a national spotlight on individuals who have illicitly seized taxpayer funds meant for critical public services. FBI Director Kash Patel described the arrest as a historic milestone, signaling a shift in how the United States government handles large-scale financial crimes.

Ereg now faces a series of severe legal challenges, including charges of money laundering, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as the government seeks to recover millions of dollars stolen during a time of national crisis. The core of the criminal allegations centers on the period between 2020 and 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, Ereg operated a business known as Evergreen Grocery and Deli in Minneapolis.

This establishment was supported by a nonprofit organization called Feeding Our Future, which has since become the center of one of the largest fraud investigations in the history of the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Federal prosecutors allege that Ereg swindled more than 4.2 million dollars from this program, which was intended to provide essential nourishment to children in need while schools were closed.

While court documents indicate that Evergreen Grocery and Deli claimed to be distributing over 6,000 meals every single day, the reality was far different. Instead of feeding hungry children, investigators claim that Ereg utilized a complex network of foreign bank accounts to wash the stolen money, using the proceeds to fund an opulent and upscale lifestyle that was entirely inconsistent with his legitimate business earnings. The pursuit of Ereg was a coordinated effort involving diplomatic and legal negotiations.

The FBI successfully convinced him to return to the United States to face justice following discussions with his legal representative. This arrest follows a previous legal victory for the government, as Ereg's wife, Najmo Ahmed, had already entered a guilty plea regarding her own involvement in the money laundering scheme. She is expected to receive her sentence later this month, providing further momentum for the prosecution's case.

This entire operation aligns with the broader policy goals of the Trump administration and Vice President JD Vance, who have prioritized the eradication of benefit fraud across the country. By launching the Most Wanted Fraudsters list, the administration aims to send a clear message to those who exploit public trust for personal gain.

Director Patel emphasized that the era of federal authorities ignoring such brazen theft is over, and that the current task force will continue to pursue the worst offenders to ensure that public funds are protected and used for their intended purposes. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within pandemic-era relief programs and the government's renewed determination to hold fraudulent actors accountable regardless of where they hide





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