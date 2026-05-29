FBI announces major successes in child rescue, terrorist plots, and fraud cases across multiple divisions

FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted a week of significant law enforcement achievements, including the rescue of 87 children in Texas, lengthy prison sentences for child predators, arrests in anti-terrorism and fraud investigations, and large drug seizures in operations spanning from Buffalo to St. Louis.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) reported a series of significant successes in its ongoing operations to protect children from exploitation and combat other serious crimes nationwide.

In a weekly internal update, Director Kash Patel highlighted multiple accomplishments across various field divisions, emphasizing the agency's aggressive pursuit of predators and criminals who threaten public safety. Among the most notable efforts was Operation Setoria in Texas, a joint operation with state partners that led to the rescue of 87 children and the arrest of 273 individuals. This operation exemplifies the FBI's collaborative approach with local law enforcement to dismantle networks targeting minors.

Additionally, the FBI New Haven division arrested an individual for repeatedly sexually abusing and exploiting a child, while FBI Chicago secured a 150-year sentence for a predator who exploited numerous victims. In Detroit, a former doctor pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material following an investigation with Toledo partners. FBI Nashville also secured an indictment against a subject linked to the violent 764 network, accused of collecting explicit material and traveling to abuse minors.

In Houston, a man who used social media to manipulate over 100 children into sexually explicit conduct received a 33-year prison sentence. These child protection cases demonstrate the FBI's commitment to apprehending offenders and securing long sentences to prevent future harm. Beyond child exploitation, Director Patel outlined results from other major operations. Operation Rare Beef in Buffalo resulted in three arrests and the seizure of over 20 kilograms of cocaine plus $15,000 in cash.

Operation VIPER in St. Louis led to the arrest of 91 of the city's most dangerous offenders, making the community safer. In New Orleans, a grand jury indicted a member of the Turtle Island Liberation Front for plotting bombings in California on New Year's Eve, addressing terrorist threats. FBI Baltimore charged multiple conspirators in a $9 million fraud scheme involving disaster-relief loans meant for U.S. businesses, showcasing efforts to protect government resources.

Director Patel reaffirmed the FBI's dedication to bringing terrorists and fraudsters to justice, stating the agency will not rest until all threats are neutralized and public trust is upheld





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FBI Child Exploitation Operation Setoria Terrorism Fraud Kash Patel 764 Network Disaster Relief Loans Drug Seizure Operation VIPER Operation Rare Beef

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