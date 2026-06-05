FBI analysts tied to disputed 'Catholic ideology' memo told they're being fired, AP sources say

Several FBI analysts tied to the creation of a 2023 memo warning of a potential threat from Catholic “violent extremists” were told Friday that they were being fired, the latest wave of terminations under the leadership of Director Kash Patel.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarJuvenile arrested, banned for life from all NBA arenas after rushing court in Game 1 of Spurs-KnicksSemitruck crash critically injures 1, sends 2 others to hospital in far west Bexar County, BCSO says‘I don’t want to quit’: Longtime owner of Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen faces strugglesFBI director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration; the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Washington.

– Several FBI analysts tied to the creation of a 2023 memo warning of a potential threat from Catholic “violent extremists” were fired Friday, according to their lawyer, the latest wave of terminations under the leadership of its director“This action is manifestly unjust, completely unsupported by the facts, and subverts standard FBI policy and procedure,” their lawyer, David Laufman, said in a statement.

“These individuals deserved far better for the exceptional and faithful public service they rendered to protect our country. ” The January 2023 intelligence product produced by analysts in the FBI's Richmond, Virginia, field office emerged as a political flashpoint after it was issued, with Republicans in Congress repeatedly citing it as part of their broader contention that the FBI during the Biden administration was targeting conservatives.

Then-director Chris Wray repeatedly denied that charge and the FBI has said the document was quickly retracted and an internal review was launched. Merrick Garland, the attorney general under President Joe Biden, has said he was “appalled” by the memo. Earlier Justice Department investigations into the memo challenged the analytical tradecraft but did not find intentional misconduct by the analysts involved.

The firings are part of a broader personnel purge under Patel, a Trump loyalist who over the last year, haswho either contributed to investigations of the president or who were perceived as not in alignment with the administration’s agenda. The Justice Department has In February, for instance, the FBI fired a group of counterintelligence agents who participated in the investigation into President Donald Trump over hisThe Richmond memo, which emerged from a domestic terrorism investigation, sought to examine a potential link between what it called “Radical Traditionalist Catholic” ideology and racially and ethnically motivated extremists.

It warned of the potential for violence and also highlighted what the authors described as “new avenues for tripwire and source development. ” FBI leadership quickly condemned those findings once the document became public.

An internal FBI review described in a 2023 letter to Congress and based on interviews with 26 people “found that all individuals involved in the creation, review and approval of the product failed to adhere to analytic tradecraft standards and failed to recognize that the product, as drafted, equated the subjects' interest in their self-described form of religion with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist ideology without sufficient evidence or articulable support. ” The failure to adhere to standards, including on proper domestic terrorism terminology, “created the appearance that the FBI conducts investigative activity based on religious affiliation,” the letter said.

“One of the FBI's most fundamental principles is that investigative activity may not be based solely on the exercise of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. ” A Justice Department inspector general report in 2024 summarized the earlier FBI review by saying that though there were departures from proper analytic tradecraft, “no evidence of a malicious intent or an improper purpose” were found. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Life After the NBA Isn't Easy — But Danny Green Was PreparedDon't Miss a Second of the Spurs' Historic Finals RunFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirtsAttorney Breaks Silence After Ex-Judge Accepts Lifetime BanA skateboard, a stabbing, and a lifelong friendship gone wrong





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kash Patel Joe Biden Christopher Wray U.S. News Donald Trump Merrick Garland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Toledo Catholic school teacher, coach arrested for child sexual abuse material, FBI saysThe FBI said Patrick Russell had over 3,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Read more »

FBI analysts tied to disputed 'Catholic ideology' memo told they're being fired, AP sources saySeveral FBI analysts tied to the creation of a 2023 memo warning of a potential threat from Catholic “violent extremists” were told Friday that they were being fired, the latest wave of terminations under the leadership of Director Kash Patel.

Read more »

FBI analysts tied to disputed 'Catholic ideology' memo told they're being fired, AP sources sayWASHINGTON (AP) — Several FBI analysts tied to the creation of a 2023 memo warning of a potential threat from Catholic “violent extremists” were told Friday

Read more »

FBI analysts tied to disputed 'Catholic ideology' memo told they're being fired, AP sources saySeveral FBI analysts tied to the creation of a 2023 memo warning of a potential threat from Catholic “violent extremists” were told Friday that they were being fired, the latest wave of terminations under the leadership of Director Kash Patel.

Read more »