FBI agent charged with Brooklyn hit-and-run and lying to investigators

Andrew Reyes, 30, is accused of driving against traffic with emergency lights on, striking a pedestrian in Kensington, dragging him to a bench and fleeing, then lying to the Justice Department inspector general.

An FBI agent was arrested Thursday and charged with running over a pedestrian in Brooklyn while driving against traffic, then dragging the unconscious victim onto a bench instead of calling for help, according to a federal indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.

Andrew Reyes, 30, a Brooklyn resident and former FBI Special Agent, was fired amid an investigation into the episode, according to officials. He was taken into custody Thursday morning and was scheduled to make his first appearance in Brooklyn federal court Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Ocean Parkway and Beverley Road in Kensington, prosecutors said.

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FBI Agent Charged With Hit And Run

Reyes was driving his agency-issued Chevy Impala the wrong way down Ocean Parkway, a six-lane boulevard, with his emergency lights activated when he rammed into a man crossing the street. The victim was knocked out cold after falling to the pavement, court papers say. After stopping the car, Reyes got out and dragged the man from the street and across the sidewalk to a nearby bench.

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He then retrieved the victim's bag and placed it next to him on the bench, leaving the man severely injured and unattended before fleeing the scene, according to the feds. The victim survived the crash. He was not identified, and court papers did not reveal the extent of his injuries. Prosecutors said Reyes compounded his crimes by lying to watchdogs in the Justice Department's inspector general's office.

In a May interview, he claimed he had never hit a person in his FBI vehicle and failed to report it, according to the indictment. Reyes faces charges including willfully depriving an individual of his constitutional rights while acting under color of law and making false statements. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Reyes' attorney, Federal Public Defender Nora Hirozawa, said he would be pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors Alledge False Statements

She declined further comment. U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a statement Thursday that the defendant's alleged conduct demonstrated a shocking disregard for human life and his sworn oath to uphold the law. He said the charges send the clear message that no one is above the law and those who abuse their position of trust and deprive citizens of their constitutional rights will be prosecuted.

Reyes joined the FBI in 2023 and had been assigned to the bureau's New York field office, according to court papers and officials. The FBI did not immediately respond to inquiries about his employment history and status. The case remained under investigation.