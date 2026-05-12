FBI Agent's Lawsuit Accuses Trump Administration of White House-Directed Purge

A decorated FBI special agent filed a lawsuit against the FBI director and the Trump administration, claiming they engaged in a White House-directed purge of the agency aimed at removing agents involved in investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the probe into Donald Trump's classified documents.

A week before Donald Trump's inauguration, Brian Driscoll, an FBI special agent with a distinguished career, received pressure to take a high-ranking position at the FBI after he expressed concerns during a vetting process that included intrusive questions about his political views.

Driscoll fought back, refusing to take the position and ultimately being fired. He filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the FBI director and the Trump administration, claiming a White House-directed purge aimed at removing FBI agents involved in investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the probe into Trump's classified documents





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Trump Administration FBI Barr Investigation January 6 Capitol Riot Political Surveillance

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