FBI agent, bank robber become unlikely friends 30 years after Seattle's 'Hollywood' heist

Nearly three decades after a violent bank robbery and police shootout, two men once on opposite sides of an FBI manhunt revisit one of Seattle's most infamous series of bank robberies.

One was an FBI agent. The other helped rob banks. Nearly 30 years after their lives collided during one of Seattle's most notorious crime sprees, Shawn Johnson and Steven Meyers recently got together for breakfast ... as friends.

It's a relationship neither man could have imagined in November 1996, when a bank robbery ended in a violent shootout, two wounded suspects and a massive search for a man known as "Hollywood.

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" That man was Scott Scurlock, a prolific bank robber whose elaborate disguises helped him evade authorities through a string of robberies that netted more than $2 million. Over four years, Scurlock and his accomplices were linked to 19 bank robberies across the Seattle area.

"They knew what they were doing," Johnson recalled. "They were pre-planning. They were very sophisticated professionals.

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"Scurlock used makeup, prosthetics and carefully planned disguises to conceal his identity. But away from the banks, Meyers remembers a different man.

"Once he took the prosthetics off ... he would flip into Scott Scurlock, which was this very outgoing, young, charming man," Meyers said. Scurlock also maintained an extraordinary hideaway in the woods outside Olympia: a sprawling, multistory treehouse that became part of his life far removed from the robberies. Susan Dodd was an assistant bank manager when she came face-to-face with Scurlock and his gun.

"I was pretty scared," Dodd said. "My hand was shaking so bad. ... I had to hold it with this hand to try and get the combo open.

" Meyers describes the robberies as carefully orchestrated, with an emphasis on getting employees to cooperate. Dodd remembers something else.

"Well maybe they knew that ... but not when you have a Glock stuck at your back, you don't know that. "On Nov. 27, 1996, the robbery of a Seattle bank triggered a police chase and shootout. Meyers was seriously wounded. Scurlock escaped, but was found the following day as police closed in.

He died by suicide, and Meyers eventually served more than 15 years in federal prison. Instead, decades later, Johnson reached out to the man he once investigated.

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"I wasn't sure what his reaction was going to be when I first contacted him," said Johnson, who wanted to get more details from Meyers. Today, the former agent and former bank robber meet to compare memories and revisit the events that changed both their lives. Johnson likens their conversations to "two old cops getting together sharing war stories.

"But for Dodd, the passage of time hasn't erased what happened. "It doesn't ever really go away," she said. "And I used to have nightmares.

" Steven Meyers, right, and Scott Scurlock together at the time of the robberies in the 1990s In a new KOMO News special report, Patrick Hussion returned to the scene of the final shootout with Johnson and Meyers, explored Hollywood's unusual life outside the banks, and heard from Dodd about the lasting impact of the robberies. For Johnson and Meyers, the conversations continue.

"I don't think the story has been fully told yet," Johnson said. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has directed Seattle Parks and Recreation to begin a community process to rename Jackson Park after ongoing concerns about the legacy of its namesake, former President Andrew Jackson.

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