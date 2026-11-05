FBI Agent Andrew Reyes Charged in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run

Former FBI agent Andrew Reyes faces federal charges for a Feb 3 hit-and-run in Brooklyn where he struck a pedestrian and lied to investigators. The indictment highlights alleged constitutional rights violations by the former special agent.

Federal prosecutors have charged Andrew Reyes, a former special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with criminal offenses stemming from a severe hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn. The indictment, unsealed in U.S. District Court, details how Reyes allegedly drove his government vehicle in the wrong direction of traffic, violated a red signal, and struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene. This development marks a significant legal turn for the 30-year-old Brooklyn resident, who was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Reyes is facing serious allegations including willfully depriving an individual of constitutional rights while acting under color of law. Additional charges include making false statements to federal investigators regarding the accident. His attorney, Federal Public Defender Nora Hirozawa, confirmed that her client intends to plead not guilty to all accusations. She declined to provide further commentary on the case strategy or specific details of the defense at this time. The arraignment for the former agent was scheduled for later on the day the charges were announced.

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Details of the February 3 Incident

Court documents describe a chaotic sequence of events on February 3, when Reyes was driving along Ocean Parkway. This six-lane boulevard is a major thoroughfare in the borough. The former agent had his emergency lights activated while traveling against the flow of traffic at high speeds. During this maneuver, he struck a man, knocking the victim to the pavement and leaving him seriously injured. The prosecution asserts that Reyes demonstrated a shocking disregard for human life during the incident.

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Evasion and False Statements

After the collision, Reyes exited his vehicle and dragged the unconscious victim out of the street. He then placed a bag next to the victim on a nearby bench before abandoning the scene. When investigators later questioned him about the accident, Reyes falsely denied ever hitting a person and failing to report it. U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella stated that the charges send a clear message that no one is above the law. He emphasized that those who abuse their position of trust will face prosecution.

Agency Response and Public Impact

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has not yet responded to inquiries regarding Reyes' current employment status or history. Court papers list him as a former special agent, though the bureau did not immediately clarify his standing at the time of the arrest. The incident has drawn attention to the conduct of law enforcement officials who hold positions of authority. Prosecutors argue that Reyes' actions violated his sworn oath to uphold the law while simultaneously infringing upon the rights of a civilian. The case underscores the scrutiny federal agents face when accused of abusing their power.