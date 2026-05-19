Favourite Greek Islands Exploring Unexplored Destinations with Stunning Beaches and Thrilling Archaeological Sites

Greek islands, with their promise of sunshine, azure waters and intriguing archaeological sites, have become one of the world's most popular holiday destinations. However, the mushrooming of tourist infrastructure has not always been to the islands' cultural benefit. Here are my favourite 15 islands and a few to avoid when summer crowds inevitably descend.

An advertising executive in 1959 proposed promoting Greece as ‘an exclusive country, a holiday ‘Eldorado’, far off the usual tourist itineraries... for persons of wealth and refined taste’.

The Greek islands – with their promise of sunshine, azure waters and intriguing archaeological sites – have since grown to become one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, with visitor numbers topping 30million last year. Inevitably, however, the mushrooming of tourist infrastructure has not always been to the islands’ cultural benefit, especially where development has been brashest, witnessing once quiet backwaters (originally the preserve of in-the-know Athenians) kowtowing to mass market visitors on charter flights.

So where are best places to go? Having travelled to Greece since childhood and visited more than 30 islands, I have a few firm favourites. Many of the islands I write of here require some degree of dogged determination to reach – most have neither an international airport nor convenient package tours. Instead, you may require an internal flight or to catch one of Greece’s notoriously capricious ferries.

The upside is that this relative inaccessibility has helped preserve the local authenticity and charm





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Greek Islands Sunshine Azure Waters Intriguing Archaeological Sites Holiday Destinations Visited More Than 30 Islands

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