Favorite Sleep, Travel, Skincare, Wellness and Lifestyle Picks From Everyday Life

A collection of personal product recommendations covering a sleep sound machine, travel nebulizer, throat drops, castor oil roll-on, grounding mat, snacks, wine, and a morning reading routine.

For a long time I had trouble falling asleep and staying asleep. A friend pointed me to a small machine that emits gentle waves and frequencies designed to help you rest.

I first found it while scrolling through Instagram, and I have now been using it for about three months. Setup is simple. You place it on the nightstand beside your bed and plug it in. There are no earplugs, earphones, or anything to wear.

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Travel-Friendly Sleep Aid: My Portable White Noise Machine Journey

Since I started using it, I sleep through the night, which I never thought would happen again. Because it works so well, I now bring it with me when I travel. It fits easily in my bag, and I use it on almost every flight. It also blocks out background noise, which matters a lot when you are sleeping in unfamiliar places.

I have tried nearly every kind of earbud on the market. The standard Apple AirPods did nothing for me. I owned a pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones for a while, but they were too bulky to carry around, so they stayed at home. When the smaller in-ear models came out, I tried them and was immediately sold.

They are light, they fit in a purse without any trouble, and they make long flights far more bearable. Traveling is a constant part of my work, so anything that makes the trip easier becomes essential very quickly. I discovered a handheld nebulizer about six months ago. Hotel rooms are often very dry, and I travel so much that my throat suffers when I cannot control the air around me.

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Maintaining Vocal Health on Tour: The Portable Nebulizer I Swear By

The device works with a small saline mixture that you add to the chamber, and the mist helps keep the vocal cords moisturized. I had heard about nebulizers for years, mostly because singers swear by them, but I did not try one until I searched for it online and started comparing options. This is my second unit, and I like it better than the first.

Some models come with a full face mask, but this one has a short tube that you rest your lips around. That design matters to me because I often have heavy stage makeup on before a performance, and a large mask would smudge everything. The little tube avoids that problem completely. I keep a couple of them in my bag at all times.

Alongside the nebulizer, I keep throat drops in my bag. Instead of reaching for chewing gum, I prefer Throat Coat, which genuinely soothes my throat. I have tried throat sprays, but they seemed to leave my mouth feeling even drier afterward. Herbal teas are another option, but they are hard to enjoy when there is no hot water nearby, which happens often when I am on the road.

Natural Beauty Hacks: Castor Oil and Frankincense for Skincare

These drops were introduced only a couple of years ago, at least as far as I know. My favorite flavor is lemon, and it is the one I always have on hand before I walk onstage or into a long meeting. Castor oil has been used for many purposes for a very long time, and I recently read that mixing it with frankincense can be beneficial for the skin.

I decided to try it, and I have been using a roll-on version for a while now. The blend seems to reduce puffiness and leaves my skin feeling moisturized. Many of the creams I have used in the past wore off overnight, so that by morning my face felt dry again. This roll-on lasts much longer.

Before I found it, I used plain castor oil that came in a large glass bottle, which was messy and inconvenient. I saw the roller-ball version while browsing online, and it solved the problem. It travels easily, and there is no need to get your fingers sticky. You simply roll it onto your face and continue getting ready for your day.

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Cleansing Routine Essentials: The Facial Cleanser That Preps My Skin Right

I was taught early on that you should never moisturize a dirty face and that you need to remove the top layer of buildup first. Finding a cleanser that does this without being harsh has been important to me. Because I wear a lot of makeup, I need something that clears my pores thoroughly so that my moisturizer can actually absorb. This product manages that without stripping my skin.

I have used Clarins products for decades and have tried almost everything they make, and this is still my favorite. My grounding mat is another item I rely on. The idea behind it is that the human body is electrically connected to the earth and was meant to walk barefoot, yet modern life places rubber soles and floors between us and the ground.

The mat helps me feel grounded, especially on days when I cannot spend much time outside in the sun or in nature. I keep it under my desk where I write, place my feet on it, and feel noticeably more energized. I chose this version mainly because of its size.

Energizing My Workday: The Grounding Mat That Keeps Me Centered

The company also makes bedsheets, bed mats, and even hats, but I tried the hat and felt a little overwhelmed, as though too much energy was moving through me at once. The size of this mat is practical as well, since I can fold it up and bring it along when I travel. Snacks are part of my routine too. These pretzels are the most delicious I have ever eaten.

They have just the right amount of salt and a satisfying crunch. I would not claim they are filling, but they keep me comfortable until I can sit down to a real meal, which is exactly what I want from a snack. When it comes to wine, I enjoy almost every New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, but this bottle is my favorite. It has the citrus and grapefruit character I love, and it is smooth and easy to drink.

Some wines are overpowering, but this one is light enough to enjoy in the evening without worrying about how I will feel the next morning. My mornings begin with a personal ritual that I think is important. I make time to meditate, do breathwork, and then read something spiritual or self-help. I have been reading the same book for the last three years, and I notice that when I skip it, I lose focus.

It focuses on forgiveness, on managing the ego, and on the old teaching of treating others as you would like to be treated. For me, the central message is that forgiveness is the foundation and that we are all connected. When you attack someone else, you are ultimately attacking yourself.