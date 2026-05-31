Favorite Pokémon Poll Reveals Top picks from Each Generation and Overall Rankings

A comprehensive look at the results of the Favorite Pokémon poll, which features over 280,000 votes and identifies the most popular monster from each of the nine generations, along with the overall top-ranked creatures. From Gengar's surprise Gen 1 victory to Lucario's expected dominance and Mimikyu's emotional appeal, explore the standout favorites and the reasons behind their popularity.

The Pokémon franchise, spanning three decades and nine generations of games, has introduced over a thousand unique creatures, each with its own devoted fanbase. A massive poll titled Favorite Pokémon , which has garnered more than 280,000 votes, reveals the most beloved monsters from each generation and overall.

The rankings highlight several surprising yet iconic choices. In the first generation, Gengar-the Ghost-type from Pokémon Red and Blue-claims the top spot, edging out iconic counterparts like Pikachu and Charizard. Its popularity is fueled by extensive merchandise, valuable trading cards, and memorable appearances including Mega and Gigantamax forms, securing the second overall rank.

Generation two's favorite is Umbreon, the dark-type Eeveelution, celebrated for its anime presence and consistent appeal, while generation three's Hoenn region sees Absol, a standalone Pokémon with enduring design and combat relevance, taking first place and ranking fourth overall. Fourth generation's clear winner is Lucario, a fan-favorite with its own movie and spin-off prominence, though it lands at sixth overall. Fifth generation's Chandelure, a Fire- and Ghost-type from Black and White, wins by a notable margin and places tenth overall.

Sixth generation's standout is Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eeveelution from X and Y, which dominates its generation and ranks third overall. Finally, seventh generation's top choice is Mimikyu, the emotionally resonant Pokémon from Sun and Moon, known for its unique lore and fan-driven popularity. These results reflect diverse preferences shaped by design, media exposure, and nostalgic connections across generations





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Pokémon Favorite Pokémon Poll Gengar Umbreon Absol Lucario Chandelure Sylveon Mimikyu Pokémon Generations Most Popular Pokémon

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