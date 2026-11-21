A smart seasonal buy

Now the temperatures have really dropped, we're on the hunt for stylish outerwear to see us through the chilly months ahead. And, if there's one trend that's really dominating this year, it's.

From the autumn/winter 2026 runways to the high street, faux fur trimmed styles are everywhere right now. The perfect mix of practical and polished, they're a no-brainer seasonal buy to keep you warm without sacrificing on style. , the latest to catch our eye comes courtesy of H&M. The Oversized Fluffy-Detail Coat is a calf-length style with dropped shoulders giving it a relaxed, oversized fit.

Also read Holiday Gift Guide 2026: Cozy Finds to Make Winter a Little Warmer

It's lightly padded for warmth with a funnel collar and turn-up cuffs featuring faux fur trims that give it an elevated feel – think of it as the polished alternative to a traditional puffer, perfect for this cold snap. With the change in temperatures, it's a practical choice too. Oversized enough that it's easy for layering over knitwear, while the funnel collar and fluffy trims give it a snug, cosy feel.

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It's the sort of winter coat you'll find yourself wearing on repeat, whether you're heading into the office, running errands on the weekend or dashing to evening plans with friends. Plus, the all-black colourway will go with just about everything in your wardrobe. At £74.99, it looks more expensive and, given how much wear you'll get out of this style, it's an no-brainer buy to see you through the colder months ahead.

Throw it over tailoring for the office, wear it with knitwear and denim on the weekend, or even pair with a little black dress as a sensible but sophisticated party season layer. We're sold! Mango's polished party season collection looks so expensive