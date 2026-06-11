Fatt Smaxk Dominates Atlanta Strip Club Charts in May as T.I. and Future Maintain Influence

An in-depth analysis of the May strip club music trends in Atlanta, highlighting the rise of Fatt Smaxk and the enduring chart presence of hip-hop legends like T.I. and Future.

Atlanta's nightlife remains a critical barometer for the city's sonic evolution, and the latest updates to the strip club chart for May reveal a significant shift in power dynamics.

To ensure more precise data collection, a new tracking methodology has been implemented, focusing on plays from the first through the 21st of each month. This system is a collaborative effort involving DJ Monitor—a service specializing in music-recognition technology for venues and festivals—and Coalition DJs.

By tapping into the real-time preferences of Atlanta's club environments, this partnership provides a raw look at what is actually resonating on the dance floors, even if the adjusted tracking window results in lower raw numbers than previous systems. This data-driven approach allows for a clearer understanding of the tracks that are truly driving the energy in the city's most influential venues.

The most striking story of the month is the meteoric rise of Fatt Smaxk, an emerging artist previously known as Hardnard. Smaxk has effectively seized control of the Atlanta club scene, securing the top two positions on the May chart. His track 'Butta B' has become a dominant force, climbing to the top spot after a strong debut in April.

Smaxk's success is attributed to his distinct melodic flow and an aggressive promotional push that has caught the attention of both DJs and fans. Adding to his momentum, he received a high-profile co-sign from Playboi Carti, who contributed to a remix of 'Smaxk or Die' entirely on his own volition. This endorsement from King Vamp has breathed new life into the track and solidified Smaxk's position as the hottest rapper in the city heading into the summer.

Smaxk himself has expressed immense confidence in his vault of music, comparing his current run of hits to the precision of Mayweather's punches, signaling that his breakout year is only just beginning. While newcomers are making waves, the veterans of the Atlanta rap game continue to hold significant real estate. T.I. has experienced a remarkable resurgence, defying the current trend where rap often struggles to maintain a foothold in the mainstream top 40.

His track 'LET 'EM KNOW' has not only maintained a stranglehold on the strip club charts but also became the first song of the year to be certified gold by the RIAA. This marks T.I.

's first top 40 hit in over a decade, proving that his influence in the city remains unshakable after twenty years. He further extended his reach with 'MR HIM,' a Pharrell-produced track that debuted in early May. Similarly, Future remains a constant presence.

Despite the passage of time, his hit 'F**k Up Some Commas' continues to receive heavy rotation, illustrating how Future's brand of music is practically synonymous with the Atlanta strip club experience and continues to resonate with the crowd. Beyond the local titans, the charts reflect a mix of nostalgic revivals and strategic collaborations. Juvenile's 'B.B.

B.' saw a surge in popularity thanks to a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion, pushing the track to No. 67 on the broader charts and bringing a late-90s energy back to the clubs. Meanwhile, the 'motivational street music' genre continues to thrive, evidenced by the longevity of Belly Gang Kushington's 'Hustlin Mf Pt. 2,' which has been a staple throughout 2026.

Although Belly Gang Kushington and YKNIECE were previously dethroned from the top spot by Fatt Smaxk, their 'Friend Do (Remix)' still holds a respectable No. 3 position. Additionally, DaBaby has signaled a mainstream comeback with 'Pop Dat Thang,' a bouncy record that has remained on the Hot 100 for nearly five months, proving that high-energy rap still has a place in the commercial landscape.

Finally, the enduring legacy of the late Bankroll Fresh lives on through his collaboration with Jeezy on 'All There.

' Produced by D. Rich, the track remains a cultural touchstone and a recurring favorite among club DJs, embodying the deep-catalog hip-hop hits that define the city's sound





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