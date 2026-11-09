Fatma Mohassib Defends Son Sayed After NYC Jogger Stabbing

Fatma Mohassib speaks out after son Sayed Mohassib is charged in the fatal stabbing of Katie Suarez. Explore the family's defense, the suspect's mental health history, and the investigation details.

Fatma Mohassib expressed profound distress following the arrest of her son, Sayed Mohassib, for the fatal stabbing of Katie Suarez in New York City. The mother of the suspect, 27, stood by her child's side after he was accused of killing the 28-year-old female jogger near the Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Fatma Mohassib described her emotional state as being in deep pain while publicly defending her son's character despite the serious nature of the charges against him.

The Fatal Attack and Immediate Aftermath

The tragedy occurred on October 30 when Katie Suarez was out training for the New York City Marathon. She was attacked near the Shore Parkway in the Bath Beach neighborhood, sustaining multiple stab wounds to her neck. Surveillance footage from the area placed Sayed Mohassib near the scene both before and after the incident. Following the attack, Katie Suarez was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition. She remained on life support until doctors declared her brain dead, a status that allowed medical staff to proceed with organ donation. Her pancreas, liver, kidneys, and heart were subsequently transplanted, saving five lives.

Also read Ex-NYPD Cop Sayed Mohassib Charged In Killing Of Katie Suarez

Mother's Defense and Suspect's Background

During a statement to WABC, Fatma Mohassib insisted that her son is an excellent boy who has a history of civic engagement. She cited his involvement in the Boy Scouts, his lifelong attendance at the mosque, and his status as a basketball team member at Brooklyn College. She also noted that he holds a black belt. Despite these claims, court documents reveal that Sayed Mohassib is a former NYPD officer who was dismissed from the Marines for being psychologically unfit. After leaving the military, he was denied re-entry into the police force and worked as a teacher's aide at PS 200 in Bensonhurst.

Allegations of Violence and Mental Health History

The investigation uncovered disturbing details regarding Sayed Mohassib's state of mind and prior behavior. According to his own admissions to detectives, he went to the park on the day of the attack because he feared people were coming to kill his family. He stated that he sat on a bench near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and became covered in blood. Upon returning home, he disposed of bloody clothing and the knife down a garbage chute. This location is significant because Fatma Mohassib and her sister previously called authorities in 2024 after Sayed allegedly threatened to chop them up, though Fatma denies this allegation, stating he never attacked her or their neighbors.

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Official Charges and Legal Proceedings

Sayed Mohassib faces serious legal consequences for his alleged actions. He has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon. During his arrest on Saturday at his family home in Bensonhurst, he was led out of the police station in handcuffs with an expressionless demeanor. The New York City Department of Education has confirmed his suspension and stated that they will move to terminate his employment pending the outcome of the criminal conviction. The case has been under review by NYPD detectives who determined that while both the suspect and victim attended Brooklyn College, there was no apparent personal connection between them.

Community Impact and Upcoming Court Date

The loss of Katie Suarez has devastated her family and the broader community. Her mother, Yasira Suarez, confirmed that her daughter had passed away days after the initial attack. In a heartbreaking statement, Yasira Suarez expressed that her family was destroyed by the event, referring to her daughter as an angel. The suspect is currently held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10. As the legal process begins, the families involved are navigating immense grief, with Fatma Mohassib acknowledging the shared tragedy, noting that both she and the Suarez family have lost a child.