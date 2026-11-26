Fatma Barnieh was convicted of stealing from a gym locker and running romance scams targeting wealthy men in London, exposing a years-long fraud network.

Justice has finally caught up with Fatma Barnieh, a 37-year-old woman who used a facade of luxury and high-society connections to commit theft and fraud across London. Barnieh was convicted for stealing a wallet from a locker at Barry's Bootcamp in central London, a crime that directly led to her downfall. The theft occurred in October last year during a HIIT class, where she pilfered the victim's wallet and subsequently used the debit card for a shopping spree on Tottenham Court Road.

The Gym Theft and Digital Evidence

The investigation began when Barnieh was spotted at Barry's Bootcamp wearing a matching Lycra set and carrying a lambskin quilted Dior handbag valued at £3,000. After a workout, the victim discovered his wallet was missing from his locker and immediately cancelled his cards. Despite this, bank alerts indicated that the thief was attempting to make purchases. The unauthorized transactions included a jacket at Zara, a slice of carrot cake at Waitrose, and a bagel at Kleinskys bakery.

Also read Carrie Johnson Appointed Ambassador for Rape Crisis South London

The victim successfully convinced the manager of Kleinskys to provide CCTV footage of the purchaser. The still images clearly showed the same ashy-blonde woman he had seen posing for selfies in the gym changing room. This visual evidence linked Barnieh directly to the digital misuse of his bank cards, proving she was the same individual responsible for the physical theft at the gym.

Alleged Romance Scams and Fake Identity

Beyond this specific theft, Barnieh has been accused of a three-year pattern of targeting married men in affluent areas like Mayfair and Kensington. She allegedly used aliases such as Nola, Nadia, and Nolie to infiltrate the social circles of wealthy individuals. One source claimed she presented herself as a PhD student and child psychologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital to gain trust and appear legitimate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victims described a modus operandi similar to notorious con artists like Anna Delvey. Barnieh would meet men at exclusive clubs, invite them home, and photograph their bank cards while they slept. She would then drain their accounts at high-end retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges. Many victims chose not to report the crimes to police to avoid the embarrassment of their infidelities being exposed to their spouses.

Police Inaction and Social Circle Fallout

Despite numerous allegations from victims, police never formally investigated these claims or questioned Barnieh about the romance scams prior to her recent conviction. One anonymous source recounted how Barnieh was introduced by a wealthy businessman named Adam in 2023. She claimed to be Canadian and newly arrived in London, which helped her blend into the local elite social scene.

Adam eventually warned his friends to stay away from Barnieh, revealing he knew something suspicious about her. When confronted, Barnieh dismissed the warning as a personal tiff. The source noted that she targeted men who appeared wealthy, using her profession as a psychologist to make others feel comfortable while she exploited their finances.

Court Appearance and Sentencing Impact

Barnieh appeared at Westminster Magistrate's Court, where she was photographed wearing a black floor-length fur coat. Her defense or lack thereof did not prevent the court from addressing the clear evidence of her criminal activities. The combination of digital banking records and CCTV footage provided an irrefutable link between her and the theft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This case highlights how luxury aesthetics and fake professional identities can be used to mask criminal behavior in London's high-end neighborhoods. Barnieh's reliance on designer items like her Dior bag and Alo Yoga gym wear served as camouflage, allowing her to move unnoticed among the wealthy until her greed led to a detectable digital trail. The conviction stands as a rare instance where justice was served despite previous police inaction on her broader scam activities.