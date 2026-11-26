Serial fraudster Fatma Barnieh exposed for draining bank accounts of wealthy men in London. Details on her arrest, aliases, and the Anna Delvey-style cons.

Fatma Barnieh, a 37-year-old serial fraudster and thief, has become the subject of intense scrutiny after being accused of preying on wealthy married men in London for the past three years. Victims allege that she drained their bank accounts through a series of sophisticated cons, adopting multiple aliases including Nola, Nadia, and Nolie during her campaign of financial exploitation.

Barry's Bootcamp Theft and Immediate Aftermath

The investigation gained traction following a specific incident at a Barry's Bootcamp studio in central London in October last year. Barnieh was present at the facility, dressed in a matching Lycra set and a Celine baseball cap, carrying a £3,000 Dior lambskin quilted handbag while taking provocative selfies in the changing room mirrors.

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During the victim's High-Intensity Interval Training class, she lifted his wallet from his locker. Shortly after the theft, his online banking alerts triggered as the fraudulent cards were used to purchase a jacket at Zara, a slice of carrot cake at Waitrose, and a bagel at the bakery Kleinskys.

Allegations of a Sophisticated Socialite Con

Witnesses describe Barnieh as operating with the confidence and glamour of a millionaire socialite, often sipping champagne in exclusive bars across Mayfair. She reportedly introduced herself to wealthy circles as a Canadian PhD student and child psychologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital to gain trust.

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One anonymous source, a wealthy man in his forties who frequents exclusive venues, described her infiltration of his social group through a mutual acquaintance named Adam. The source claimed Barnieh seduced married men, taking photos of their bank cards while they slept, before draining their funds at high-end retailers like Harrods and Selfridges.

Many victims reportedly chose not to report the crimes to the police to avoid the embarrassment of their infidelities coming to light. The source likened her modus operandi to that of the notorious fake heiress Anna Delvey, who swindled Manhattan's elite for four years.

Legal Proceedings and Financial Fallout

The spree on Tottenham Court Road using the victim's debit card ultimately served as the critical evidence that led to her downfall. CCTV footage from Kleinskys confirmed her identity, linking the gym thief to the broader pattern of fraud alleged by multiple victims.

Barneih appeared at Westminster Magistrate's Court wearing a black floor-length fur coat. Despite the gravity of the allegations and the involvement of multiple wealthy complainants, the source noted that police have never formally investigated or questioned Barnieh over the specific claims of financial fraud made by private individuals.

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Ongoing Investigation and Victim Impact

The case highlights the vulnerability of high-net-worth individuals to sophisticated social engineering and fraud. The source stated that Barnieh targets men who appear wealthy at exclusive clubs, leveraging her perceived status as a professional and her glamorous appearance to lower their guards.

As legal proceedings unfold, the focus remains on the financial restitution for those affected. The story serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with trusting new acquaintances in exclusive social environments, particularly when significant financial resources are involved.