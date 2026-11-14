‘Fatherland’ Wins Top Camerimage Prize as ‘Wild Horse Nine’ Nabs Audience Award

'Woman Unknown' and 'Minotaur' also picked up trophies at the film festival honoring cinematography.

'Fatherland,' 'La Bola Negra,' 'Fjord' Lead European Film Award Nominations, shot by Ben Davis. John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell star in the comedic spy thriller that holds major Oscar aspirations.

In the nonfiction categories, the Golden Frog for Documentary Features competition went to Eva Kraljevic for director Petar Glomazic’s. For the Documentary Shorts competition, Maxim Arbugaev and Vladimir Egorov picked up the Golden Frog for director Evgenia Arbugaeva’s, helmed by Jan Holoubek. The Golden Frog in the Music Videos Competition went to Jeff Bierman for director HORDE’s “What You Want.

Advertisement

” In Poland’s national race, cinematographer Alan Ruczyński collected the Golden Frog for his work on directors Eliza Godlewska and Alan Ruczyński’sClosing out the ceremony was the Film and Art School Etudes Competition, with cinematographer Francesca Avanzini claiming the Golden Tadpole for director Paoli de Luca’sJames Gunn Says “No One From Skydance Has Seen” ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ Addresses “Untrue Rumors” Over ‘Superman’ SequelSCAD Savannah Film Festival