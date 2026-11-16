‘Fatherland’ Takes Top Prize At ToruńCamerimage; ‘Wild Horse Nine’ Wins Audience Award

The Paweł Pawlikowski film earned the Golden Frog at the Polish film festival while Martin McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine' earned the Audience Award.

‘Wild Horse Nine’ Cinematographer Ben Davis On Reuniting With Martin McDonagh & Capturing The “Immense Space And Isolation” Of Easter Island — ToruńCamerimage ‘Project Hail Mary’ Cinematographer Greig Fraser On Bringing 1980s Pop Culture Influences To Ryan Gosling Sci-Fi Hit — ToruńCamerimage From Local to Global: Anshuman Jha & Sarah-Jane Dias On Advocating Animal Rights In ‘Lakadbaggha 2’ & Uniqueness Of Crafting An Indian Action Franchise Rooted In Local Martial Artscinematographer Łukasz Żal was awarded the Golden Frog for its main competition while director Paweł Pawlikowski earned a Golden Frog Special Mention.

The film premiered in Cannes earlier this year and is Poland’s submission for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. Set in 1949, the film follows Nobel Prize-winning author Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika as they travel across a post-war divided Germany from Frankfurt to Weimar.

Advertisement

'Club Kid' Rocks Limited Expansion As 'Paper Tiger' Scores James Gray's Best Per-Screen Debut -- Specialty Box Officeearned the Audience Award. The spy comedy, which is the fourth collaboration between McDonagh and cinematographer Ben Davis, stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as two CIA agents dispatched to Easter Island just before the 1973 Chilean coup. ‘Slow Horses’ Renewed For Seasons 9 & 10 At Apple TV