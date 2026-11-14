Fatherland Leads 39th European Film Awards Nominations

Pawel Pawlikowski's Fatherland tops the 39th European Film Awards with 11 nominations, followed by La Bola Negra with 10. The awards, based on votes from 5,700 academy members, will be presented in Athens on Jan. 16, featuring competitions in director, acting, and documentary categories.

,” which centers on the relationship between the writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika, leads the contest for the 39th“ Fatherland” has 11 EFA nominations, while “ La Bola Negra,” a triptych about the history of gay men’s sexuality, took 10 nominations.

Both films shared the best director prize at Cannes. Microdrama Makers From Turkey and Japan Bet on Emotional Hooks and Infuriating Villains at Taiwan Creative Content Fest Korean Webtoon Adaptations, ‘The Vanishing Act’ Lead 2027 Vertical Slate Unveiled by COL Group, V47 and Virtue Asia The nominations, which were announced by the European Film Academy on Saturday at the Thessaloniki Film Festival in Greece, were based on the votes of the 5,700 members of the academy.

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The winners will be unveiled on Jan. 16 in Athens. In third place was Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or winner “Fjord” with five nominations, followed by Markus Schleinzer’s “Rose” with four nominations. Pawlikowski, Calvo and Ambrossi, and Mungiu are competing for best director, alongside Sandra Wollner for “Everytime” and Andrey Zvyagintsev for “Minotaur,” winner of Cannes’ Grand Prix.

Sandra Hüller is nominated for both “Fatherland” and “Rose” in the best actress category, where she competes with Penélope Cruz for “Bunker,” Léa Seydoux for “Gentle Monster,” Renate Reinsve for “Fjord” and Mathilde Arcel for “Woman Unknown,” the winner for best actress in Venice. Nominations for best actor went to Javier Bardem for “The Beloved,” Andrew Scott for “Elsinore,” Sebastian Stan for “Fjord,” Swann Arlaud for “A Man of His Time” and Hanns Zischler for “Fatherland.

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”Two nominations each were taken by “Bunker,” “Coward,” “Elsinore,” “Everytime” and “Minotaur. ” The nominations for best documentary were for “NAZA,” winner of the Special Jury Prize in Venice, “Letters From the Silenced Country,” “Rehearsals for a Revolution,” which was the winner for best documentary in Cannes, “To Hold a Mountain” and “Whispers in the Woods. ” The animated films that were nominated were “Viva Carmen,” “Lucy Lost,” “Jim Queen,” “Iron Boy” and “In Waves.

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