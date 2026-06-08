Father, twin 10-year-old boys dead in apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park, police say

A father and his two 10-year-old sons are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park on Sunday, according to police.

Monday, June 8, 2026 6:42AMA father and his two 10-year-old sons are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park on Sunday, according to police.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were called to the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. First responders pronounced three people dead at the scene, LAFD said. In an update from the Los Angeles Police Department, officials said the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide. The boys' father is believed to be responsible.

AIR7 flew over the scene, where a large law enforcement presence was seen around an apartment complex next to a baseball field. A crowd of spectators was gathered outside of the crime tape. An ABC7 crew at the scene watched the heartbreak unfold as family members grieved and embraced one another. Others stood silently as they tried to process the unthinkable loss.

"That's just really sad. Two little kids and a dad. That's a family. Nobody deserves that," a woman at the scene said.

Detectives spent hours moving in and out of the home, gathering evidence and trying to figure out what led up to the deaths. The home sits directly across the street from Lanark Park, where families were spending their Sunday as the neighborhood was flooded with police.

"I felt like, even though we might not see their family, we thought that they needed some prayer and some thought, because like, I don't know, I know me personally, whether I know them or not, I would want to pray for someone's healing and just overall as a person, because that's really sad and I don't wish that upon anybody," the woman said. The investigation continues as detectives work to determine what led up to the murder-suicide, including the possible motive.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.





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