The 11-month-old was found inside a small dog crate wrapped in a towel and buried about a foot underground.

The mother of a South Carolina baby who survived being buried alive in a dog crate for 24 hours toldDezarae Sharp and Comer welcomed their son, Koah, in December 2025, but split a few months later after a domestic violence incident.

Comer later pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge. Weeks before Koah went missing, Sharp accused Comer in a text of trying to take their 11-month-old son away from her. Comer responded that he did not want to take Koah and wanted them to be a family. A 25-year-old father was charged with attempted murder after his 11-month-old son was found buried alive in a crate in Lexington County.

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“I got toooo heated about the situation so I get not speaking to me anymore. I want to be a family with real trust,” Comer wrote in another text. Investigators later determined that Comer and Koah had left Patricia’s home and gone to the home of Comer’s father, who said he had not seen them in hours, according to the Times. Deputies later tracked down Comer, but he refused to reveal his son’s location.

About 100 searchers from 12 law enforcement and public safety agencies eventually spotted freshly disturbed dirt about 50 yards from Comer’s father’s home. Deputies began digging and soon heard Koah crying. They found him inside a small dog crate wrapped in a towel and buried about a foot underground.

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