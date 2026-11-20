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Jonathan Miranda has been sentenced on an injury to a child charge in the death of Michael Miranda. All other charges, including capital murder, have been waived.

Police said Michael was found unconscious in the couple's home, covered in bruises and extremely underweight. He had broken ribs, a dislocated arm and internal bleeding. Police records show Michael endured more than a year of severe physical and emotional neglect inside his West Side home. Investigators also found that he was confined to a laundry room for about a year.

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Christina Miranda, who is also charged in the boy's death, is scheduled to appear in court next month, according to Bexar County court records. Child Protective Services has taken custody of the boy's five siblings. They were originally placed with a family from the victim's church.

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